When Daisy Kelliher stepped onboard the Parsifal III for another charter season of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, she didn’t expect to be at the center of a love triangle. But that’s exactly what’s happening with her and Gary King (first mate) and Colin MacRae (chief engineer).

The romantic drama isn’t the only thing rocking the boat for Captain Glenn Shephard as the vessel itself faces its own technical difficulties. Joining the familiar faces for these Sardinia, Italy voyages are newcomers Chef Ileisha Dell, stews Lucy Edmunds and Mads Herrera, and deckhands Chase Lemacks and Alex Propson. Here Kelliher

Here, Kelliher opens up about the personal and professional challenges she endures during season 4 of the popular Bravo reality series.

After everything you went through this season. What was your mindset going in?

Daisy Kelliher: Every season I go in pretty nervous, mainly about what crew I’m going to be given and what I’m going to be dealt with…I try to not to overthink. Just go in and hope for the best. It’s kind of the same this year, putting the anxiety to the side and going in with my fingers crossed.

How would you describe the stew dynamic this season? Did it help to veer away from choosing a second and third stew?

I definitely learned after making second and third stews. I’m hoping people will be a little happier with the interior this time. I know there were a lot of conflicts last season with me and with the fans. This season went a bit smoother. I’m hoping viewers feel more of a sense of girl power.

How does Chef Ileisha compare to Chef Marcos [Spaziani]?

Marcos and I got along great. Ileisha and I get along great, but she is more of a nervous chef. More of a perfectionist and a little more inexperienced than Marcos, but she was a great chef and came in with a positive attitude. She just needed to be less frazzled and could have done even better, but overall I think she did great.

Glenn seems to be laying down the law more this season. How would you describe his leadership this season?

Overall Glenn is the kind of manager I like to work with. He is very trusting of his HODs (heads of departments), and I completely agree with that. Why would you have a manager if you don’t trust them? In previous seasons he had that faith in us, but this season it’s different. I feel he gets more involved in the interior. Why he does he do that? I’m not sure. Sometimes I see when someone loses control in one aspect they look to gain control in another. Wondering if that’s why he involves himself a lot more in my department, but it definitely causes quite a bit of stress to be honest.

You go in not wanting to get involved with any relationship drama, but this season it looks like you’re in the thick of it. You are pulled closer to Colin. What was it about this season that you felt that connection?

I’m a bit of a slow burner. I’m not like maybe Gary or other girls who meet someone on night one and sleep together and are boyfriend and girlfriend in a week. It’s just not the type of person I am or ever have been. I think for me I’m more the type of person who gets to know someone and trusts them and see all sides of their personality. Colin and I have known each other for years. We’ve worked together and done TV shows together. I guess it felt like something we wanted or needed or wanted to explore.

I’ve always thought about you and Gary as a Below Deck Ross and Rachel from Friends. With how Gary reacts to seeing you and Colin together, does this impact the whole boat?

There is definitely a love triangle. There is a lot that comes out. A lot of conversations, tears, and arguments. It was complicated on all fronts. I like to think it didn’t impact the rest of the crew too much or our work, but who knows? I guess we’ll find out. I like to think we kept it professional and kept things to ourselves, but probably not. I’m still talking to the two boys. I don’t know if they are talking to each other. It was hard and tricky and exploded a lot more than I expected it to. It’s a pressure cooker there. I guess I was a bit naive to think it was going to be plain sailing.

So you’re on good terms at the end of this?

We’re fine. You’ll have to watch to see what happens. I think the whole will they won’t they continues with me, Colin, and Gary. I want everyone to have their betting cards ready. Who’s going to win? What’s going to happen?

And that’s not the only love triangle!

Of course, Gary is involved per usual. That’s a whole interesting dynamic. I think I’m going to see a lot I wasn’t aware of. I usually tend to stay out of it and then when I watch the season, it’s like I’m watching a whole new show. There is a lot of arguing, hooking up, and pretty much two love triangles involving four boys and two girls, just the way we like it.

What challenges does the crew face with the boat?

The boat didn’t behave and that continued throughout the season. It was one obstacle after the other. That’s really tough, especially on the boys. And unfortunately, when they are in a pickle, they take it out on me. So then I’m stressed even though it has nothing to do. There are many challenges. The boat not working at the start was a big one.

Will we see a firing this season?

You never know. Look, we have a good track record on the Parsifal. We have a bit of smoother history, but you never know.

You look to have a few breakdowns this season. What can you tell us about what causes them?

I definitely let my walls down and leave a more vulnerable side of me to show. I think the other big part of me that gets very emotional and overwhelmed was the pressure with Glenn. The way I was hearing things was my best wasn’t good enough. Now I’m not saying that was what was said but that’s what I was hearing. I take my job very seriously and care about my crew and my guests. I was feeling a little bit backed into a corner. Three years of really trying and managing so many different people. We have really difficult jobs, but I think the chief stew job nobody quite understands. From the minute I wake up and go to bed, it’s a lot. By season 3 of the show to hear it was not good enough, I don’t know what else to do and kind of broke down.

What would you say is the future of you on the show and your career?

I have really enjoyed the last three seasons. It has been an incredible experience. Learning about myself and evolving and getting to watch that has been pretty cool. I can’t complain. It has been an awesome ride. I don’t know what the future holds. I love living in London. I still enjoy yachting. What it gives to me financially and seeing the world and new experiences is amazing. At the moment the future is an open book.

What can you say about the guests this season?

The first charter right off the bat was pretty tough. It was nine women, a boat broken, and a lot of drinking. That was a real one where I was like, “Why am I here? I need to get off the boat.” We get another charter later in eh season where we get guests almost fighting with each other. There are some interesting guests, some returning guests, and some good guests. We get it all.

If you could work under another Below Deck captain, who would it be?

It would have to be Captain Lee [Rosbach]. I think they are all awesome captains in their own way, but I always love how much faith he has in his chef stews. I love his and Kate [Chastain’s] relationship, so I admire that. I’ve met him, and he is an awesome guy. If I had to pick, I would pick him.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4 premiere, April 10, 8/7c, Bravo