The drama is at an all-time high between two of the ladies on Season 5 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht. Diana Cruz made her opinions about costar Daisy Kelliher very clear while appearing on the Monday, January 6, episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

Cruz was joined by Danni Warren on the talk show and said she would “absolutely not” work with Kelliher again in the future. “She’s all over the place,” the stewardess told host Andy Cohen. “I’m sorry, but it’s the truth. She’s unfocused. She’s always on her phone, basically. For me, my peace is just way more important than that.”

Season 5 of the hit Bravo show has featured major tension between Kelliher and Warren, but the latter didn’t have as harsh of an opinion about teaming up with her nemesis for work purposes in the future. “A job’s a job,” Warren said. “I don’t really care. I know how to deal with her, so it’s all good.”

Meanwhile, Cruz opened up about why she was now on Warren’s side in the feud, despite initially favoring Kelliher. “I said Daisy was comprehensive, but that was just in front of us,” she explained. “Because behind our backs, things were a little bit different, and I only found out towards the end of the season.”

Kelliher has been on Below Deck Sailing Yacht since Season 2, while Cruz and Warren both joined the cast in Season 5. The show’s Monday, January 6, episode featured Warren admitting to Kelliher that she felt like she was losing her “passion and motivation” for yachting. She slammed the chief stewardess for not giving the newcomers direction on the boat.

“I don’t feel like we’re always a group performing all to our peak because of it,” Warren explained, adding that she was speaking on behalf of Cruz, as well. “It’s just hard.” Daisy was admittedly “blindsided” by what the stewardess told her. She apologized, adding, “I’d like to think I’m very approachable. Maybe in the heat of the moment … maybe I’m direct. I mean, I can only make someone care so much.”

