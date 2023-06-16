Brett Hadley Dies: ‘The Young and the Restless’ Star Was 92

Brett Hadley, best known for playing Genoa City police detective Carl Williams in The Young and the Restless, has died, as reported by Soap Opera Digest. He was 92. A cause of death has not yet been revealed.

Hadley first joined the daytime soap in 1980, where he played the no-nonsense detective until 1990. He left the show for several years before reprising the role from 1998 to 1999. When his character returned, it was revealed he had been viciously beaten and suffered from amnesia, leading to his new life as Jim Bradley.

Born on September 25, 1930, in Louisville, Kentucky, Hadley studied drama at the University of New Mexico before starting his acting career on the stage. He would go on to have numerous guest-star roles on television, including on shows such as The Waltons, Kojak, Ironside, The Rockford Files, The Incredible Hulk, High to Heaven, and many more.

Hadley joined The Young and the Restless after then-head wrtier William J. Bell decided to expand Paul Williams’s family, which brought in Carl and his wife, Mary, played by Carolyn Conwell, who passed away in 2012.

Several of Hadley’s former co-stars shared their condolences and tributes following the news of his passing.

“The passing of Brett Hadley is such sad news. He was a delight to work with and was an upbeat and happy presence in the halls and on the set,” Beth Maitland (Traci) said (per Soap Opera Digest). “He was an old-fashioned guy. Always professional, but full of fun stories and laughs and was always happy to be on the stage.”

“Brett had the best sense of humor ever and he and Doug [Davidson, Paul] were a lethal pair to attempt to do a scene with,” added Tracey E. Bregman (Lauren). “He was a wonderful actor and a great part of YOUNG AND RESTLESS in those years. He will be very missed.”

Jess Walton (Jill) stated, “I was so sorry to hear of Brett Hadley’s passing. Although I did not share many scenes with him, I always found him to be a very kind and generous man. It’s always sad to lose one of our beloved castmates and he will be very missed.”