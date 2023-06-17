Get Inside the Upside Down Subscribe to our Stranger Things Newsletter:

Stranger Things Season 5 may not arrive on screens anytime soon, but the cast is beginning to take shape as the worldwide fan-favorite adds Linda Hamilton to its ranks for the final chapter.

As previously announced, Season 5 will be the show’s last, and in a show that has turned to some pretty iconic talent over the years, they were saving one of the best for last with Hamilton who is best known for her work in the Terminator franchise in which she appeared alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger as Sarah Connor.

Hamilton’s casting may not come as a huge shock with writing on the fifth season already partially underway prior to the WGA Writers Strike. In March, star David Harbour teased that filming was meant to begin this June, but as reported in May, production has since been delayed due to the strike.

The show created by brothers Matt and Ross Duffer debuted back in 2016 and has since become a full-fledged phenomenon. What began in Season 1 as a mystery surrounding the disappearance of Will Byers (Noah Schnaap) turned into something bigger than any viewers could have anticipated.

Leaning into the ’80s nostalgia, Hamilton’s casting follows in the show’s tradition of recruiting big names from both the ’80s and ’90s among which have included Paul Reiser, Sean Astin, Matthew Modine, Cary Elwes, Jake Busey, and many more, but most notably series regular star Winona Ryder who plays Will’s relentless and brave mother Joyce.

Along with Ryder, Harbour, and Schnapp, Stranger Things stars Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, Sadie Sink, Joe Keery, Natalia Dyer, Maya Hawke, Charlie Heaton, and Cara Buono among others. Stay tuned for more on the fifth and final season of Stranger Things as the show continues to take shape at Netflix and relive every epic moment so far by streaming Seasons 1 through 4 anytime.

Stranger Things, Season 5 Premiere, TBA, Netflix