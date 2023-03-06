Get Inside the Upside Down Subscribe to our Stranger Things Newsletter:

David Harbour just gave Stranger Things fans a glimpse into Season 5’s production while making an appearance at the Middle East Film & Comic Con in Abu Dhabi.

The actor who plays fan-favorite Hawkins Police Chief Jim Hopper in the Netflix series teased when production on the final season will kick off with filming, and what viewers can expect from Hop’s return. According to Collider, he said, “We’re walking into season five. I’ve got a couple more months to train. We start shooting that in June, though, and that will be the final season.”

“I did a lot of training for Season 4,” he continued. “He [Hopper] was in a very specific position, that Russian prison. It was about making him a different guy and sort of shedding a layer of himself physically, mentally, and emotionally. But now he’s back in town, he’s back in America where they have cheeseburgers, so he will be well-fed.”

While he didn’t reveal any Season 5 plot details, Harbour’s words should comfort fans as they’re reminded Hopper is once again stateside after a lengthy stay in a Russian prison during Season 4. Reunited with Joyce (Winona Ryder) and adopted daughter Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), they’ll likely face the latest threats to Hawkins together.

No premiere date has been set at this time, but considering the lengthier production blocks for the big series, we wouldn’t anticipate its arrival before 2024 at the earliest. As viewers will recall, Stranger Things made its debut back in 2016 and quickly became a streaming obsession.

Along with featuring Harbour, Ryder, and Brown, the series stars a large ensemble including Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Cara Buono, Maya Hawke, Sadie Sink, Priah Ferguson, and Brett Gelman, among others.

Stay tuned for more on Stranger Things as Season 5 production gears up for filming in June, and relive every b**chin’ moment from Seasons 1 through 4 anytime on Netflix.

Stranger Things, Season 5 Premiere, TBA, Netflix