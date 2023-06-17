The creators of Game of Thrones are bringing a new sci-fi epic to Netflix in 2024. After being announced in 2021 and having close to no details since, Netflix fans were treated to the first teaser for 3 Body Problem on Saturday, June 17, during the Tudum fan event in São Paolo, Brazil.

The trailer shows Jess Hong, Benedict Wong, Game of Thrones alum John Bradley, and more in the throes of an epic sci-fi saga that defies everyone’s perception of reality. As revealed during the Tudum event, the series will premiere in January 2024 on the streaming service. Check out the thrills to come in the 3 Body Problem teaser above.

Based on the books by Cixin Liu, 3 Body Problem tracks a young woman’s fateful decision in 1960s China as it reverberates across space and time to a group of brilliant scientists in the present day. As the laws of nature unravel before their eyes, five former colleagues reunite to confront the greatest threat in humanity’s history.

In the first footage from the series, Hong is seen making that decision, and we see flashes to the events that seemingly pushed her to that point of no return. By the looks of it, the consequences will be steep.

From creators David Benioff, D.B. Weiss, and Alexander Woo, 3 Body Problem stars Hong, Wong, Bradley, Eiza González, Jovan Adepo, Alex Sharp, Saamer Usmani, Liam Cunningham, Rosalind Chao, Jonathan Pryce, Marlo Kelly, Sea Shimooka, Ben Schnetzer, and Zine Tseng. Hong, Wong, Adepo, Sharp, and Bradley attended Tudum to present the first-look footage and announce the release window.

3 Body Problem Season 1 will consist of eight, hour-long episodes. Benioff, Weiss, and Woo serve as executive producers, showrunners, and writers. Bernadette Caulfield, Rian Johnson, Ram Bergman, Nena Rodrigue, Brad Pitt, Jeremy Kleiner, Dede Gardner, Rosamund Pike, Robie Uniacke, Lin Qi, Zhao Jilong, Fenfen Xu, and Xiasong Gao also executive produce.

3 Body Problem, Series Premiere, January 2024, Netflix