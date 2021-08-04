Eiza Gonzalez ‘In Talks to Join’ Netflix Sci-Fi Series ‘Three-Body Problem’

Eiza Gonzalez (From Dusk till Dawn: The Series) is in talks to join the upcoming Netflix sci-fi series Three-Body Problem from Game of Thrones co-creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss.

As first reported by Giant Freakin Robot, the Godzilla vs. Kong actress is currently in negotiations to join the cast of the series, which is based on the sci-fi book trilogy from Chinese writer Liu Cixin. The Terror: Infamy co-creator Alexander Woo is set to write and executive produce alongside Benioff and Weiss. Rian Johnson (Knives Out) is also exec producing with his producing partner Ram Bergman.

Cixin’s first novel in the series, also titled The Three-Body Problem, portrays a future where Earth is awaiting an alien invasion. The story follows Ye Wenjie, an astrophysicist, who, after witnessing her father beaten to death by the Red Guards, attempts to aid the aliens in their invasion. Meanwhile, different warring factions and rebel groups on Earth plot ways of dealing with the incoming attack.

The book was first serialized in Science Fiction World in 2006 before being published in 2008. It became one of the most popular sci-fi novels in China, receiving the Chinese Science Fiction Yinhe in 2006, and, after being translated into English, the first Asian novel ever to win a Hugo Award for Best Novel.

If Gonzalez joins the series, it will mark the latest project in a busy 2021 for the Mexican actress and singer. She recently appeared in the aforementioned Godzilla vs. Kong, as well as Netflix’s I Care A Lot and the animated feature Spirit Untamed. And she most recently wrapped up filming for Michael Bay’s upcoming action-thriller Ambulance, where she stars opposite Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

The series marks Benioff and Weiss’ first major project since Game of Thrones ended in 2019. The duo will also serve as exec producers on The Chair, a six-episode, half-hour dramedy series starring Sandra Oh and created by actress Amanda Peet (Benioff’s wife) and screenwriter Annie Julia Wyman.

