New Netflix Sci-Fi Series ‘Three-Body Problem’ Adds 12 Cast Members

Upcoming sci-fi series Three-Body Problem has had added a dozen new cast members, including Marvel star Benedict Wong and Game of Thrones alum John Bradley and Liam Cunningham.

GOT creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss serve as showrunners and executive producers on the Netflix series, which is based on the award-winning Chinese book series by Liu Cixin. The Terror producer Alexander Woo co-created the show with Benioff and Weiss and serves as exec producer and writer.

Also joining the cast are Jovan Adepo (When They See Us), Eiza Gonzalez (From Dusk till Dawn: The Series), Jess Hong (The Brokenwood Mysteries), Marlo Kelly (Dare Me), Alex Sharp (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time), Sea Shimooka (Arrow), Zine Tseng, and Saamer Usmani (The Mauritanian).

Three-Body Problem is set in a future where Earth is awaiting an alien invasion. The story centers around Ye Wenjie, an astrophysicist, who, after witnessing the death of her father at the hands of the Red Guards, attempts to aid the aliens in their invasion. Meanwhile, different warring factions and rebel groups on Earth plot ways of dealing with the incoming attack.

The series will be directed and co-exec produced by Derek Tsang (Better Days). Fellow exec producers include Bernadette Caulfield, Rian Johnson, Ram Bergman, Nena Rodrigue, Lin Qi, Zhao Jilong, Rosamund Pike, and Robie Uniackeare.

Wong is perhaps best known for his role as Wong in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, beginning with Doctor Strange. He most recently appeared in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and is set to feature in the upcoming sequels Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Bradley and Cunningham are most known for their turns in GOT as Samwell Tarly and Davos Seaworth, respectively. Bradley will next appear in the sci-fi action movie Moonfall, while Cunningham is currently starring in the historical drama series Domina.

