Heartstopper Season 2 will begin with such a sweet and adorable start!

As part of its Tudum event, Netflix released the opening scene of Heartstopper Season 2 (which premieres on Thursday, August 3), with an introduction from stars Corinna Brown (Tara Jones) and Kizzy Edgell (Darcy Olsson).

The clip begins with Charlie (Joe Locke) waking to his alarm and a message from Nick (Kit Connor): “Hi,” with a heart. Their messages continue back and forth as Charlie gets dressed, eats breakfast, and heads to school.

“Does being boyfriends mean we do good morning texts now?” Charlie wonders, and Nick writes back, “Does that technically qualify as a good morning text?” and “Because technically all I said was ‘hi.’” Charlie thinks it qualifies and replies, “Good morning, boyfriend,” with a heart. And being his boyfriend, he writes to Nick, it comes with “kissing me many times per day.”

Watch the video above to see what happens when Nick surprises Charlie once they’re at school.

Then, after the clip, Netflix also revealed the titles for all eight Heartstopper Season 2 episodes: “Out,” “Family,” “Promise,” “Challenge,” “Heat,” “Truth/Dare,” “Sorry,” and “Perfect.”

The series, based on the webcomic and graphic novel by Alice Oseman, follows gentle Charlie and rugby-loving Nick as they meet at secondary school, become friends, and fall in love. Charlie, Nick, and their circle of friends must navigate the ever-relatable journey of self-discovery and acceptance, supporting each other as they learn to find their most authentic selves.

The first season of Heartstopper dropped on Netflix on April 22, 2022. Then, on May 20, 2022, the streaming service announced the hit series had been renewed for Seasons 2 and 3.

Heartstopper, Season 2 Premiere, Thursday, August 3, Netflix