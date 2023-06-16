It’s official, a third season of Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal is coming to Adult Swim, it was announced at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival, June 16.

Genndy Tartakovsky will return to helm the action-packed animated series, which has won five Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Animated Program. Produced by Cartoon Network Studios, the third season is currently in production.

“It’s happening!! Primal has become a contagious disease that I don’t ever want to cure. Every episode flows out like an unstoppable force beyond my control. Prepare yourselves Primal fans for Season 3 is coming!!!” Tartakovsky said in a statement.

The first two seasons follow caveman Spear (Aaron LaPlante) at the dawn of evolution as he forms an unlikely friendship with an almost-extinct dinosaur, Fang. The pair bond over unfortunate tragedies, becoming each other’s only hope of survival until a final standoff turns fatal. Season 2 ended with the death of Spear.

“Most shows would have a hard time continuing after the main character is killed off, but this isn’t most shows. Leave it to Genndy and team to keep us all in suspense as Primal continues its adventure,” added Michael Ouweleen, president of Adult Swim.

As with Tartakovsky’s previous work, the first season had no dialogue, while the second season incorporated minimal dialogue. The series is instead focused on the animation and visual storytelling.

“When Genndy says he is not finished with Primal, our only job is to do everything possible to support that vision and give him the opportunity to tell more incredible and imaginative stories. I can’t wait to see where he takes us next,” said Sam Register, President, Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios.

Primal is created by Tartakovsky, the visionary behind hit animated series such as Dexter’s Laboratory, Samurai Jack, and Star Wars: Clone Wars, with art direction from Scott Wills (The Red & Stimpy Show). Music composition comes from Tyler Bates (Guardians of the Galaxy) and Joanne Higgingbottom (Samurai Jack), with sound effects design from Joel Valentine (Big City Greens).

Primal, Season 3, TBA, Adult Swim