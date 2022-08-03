‘Primal’ Creator Genndy Tartakovsky on ‘More Epic’ Season 2 Episodes (VIDEO)

In the midst of its second season, Adult Swim‘s Primal continues to deliver a compelling story alongside stunning visuals.

The mastermind behind it all, Genndy Tartakovsky, sat down with Damian Holbrook in the TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine studio, sponsored by Hollywood unBranded, at San Diego Comic-Con to talk all things Primal and what’s ahead for Season 2.

For those less familiar with the Adult Swim show, Primal tells the story of a caveman and dinosaur who bond over shared tragedy and lean on each other in order to survive in their unpredictable prehistoric world.

“I came up with the idea a while ago,” Tartakovsky admits, noting that initially it had been planned as a kids’ series. “It actually started off as a dinosaur and a kid writing it. So it was all very 6-11 [age range]. Then after we did the adult version of Samurai Jack, I realized, ‘Oh, there’s a bigger audience now,’ and I changed the idea.”

As for what’s on the horizon, Tartakovsky shares, “Where it’s heading is craziness—it’s getting more epic.” He also points out that stories for the season are serialized. In other words, you need to keep up week-to-week in order to understand what’s going on.

When it comes to the mostly dialogue-less series, Tartakovsky notes that the visuals and the expressions on characters’ faces are vital. “The drawing is everything,” he says. “So all of our expressions, we try to never make them look the same at any frame. So if he’s angry, he’s specifically angry in a certain way. And for us giving it so much care, I think people start to feel it.”

See what else Tartakovsky had to say in the full video interview, above, and catch Primal on Adult Swim and HBO Max.

Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal, Season 2, Thursdays, midnight/11c, Adult Swim; HBO Max

