‘Tough as Nails’ Returning to CBS Summer Schedule, 2 Episodes to Air Weekly

Tough as Nails is returning to CBS‘s summer programming. Season 5 will premiere this July on CBS, the network announced Tuesday, and the reality competition series will air two episodes per week on Sundays and Fridays. The show will also be filmed in Canada for the first time in its run.

The Phil Keoghan-hosted series aired in the fall and winter for Seasons 2-4. Season 1 first debuted in July 2020. Tough as Nails Season 5 will return to summer airings with a two-hour season premiere on Sunday, July 2 at 8/7c on CBS. Episodes will be one hour long after that. Friday episodes will also air at 8/7c on the network. Amid the ongoing WGA writers strike, this change could be part of CBS’s attempts to beef up its summer schedule.

The season will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. Paramount+ Premium subscribers will have access to stream live via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service as well as on demand. Essential-tier subscribers will have access to on-demand the day after the episode airs.

Tough as Nails “celebrates everyday Americans who consider the calluses on their hands a badge of honor,” CBS describes. The show filmed in the Canadian “Steeltown” of Hamilton, Ontario, “and will feature essential workers from both the United States and Canada who are ready to test their strength, endurance, life skills, and mental toughness in challenges that take place in real-world scenarios.”

Contrary to other reality competition shows, no one goes home in Tough as Nails. Contestants are still eliminated one by one, but they remain on the teams to compete for additional cash prizes as “punched out” workers. In the end, only one player wins the grand prize.

Tough as Nails joins Secret Celebrity Renovation, Big Brother, and more in CBS’s summer 2023 lineup. Part of this schedule change includes a new premiere date for Secret Celebrity Renovation. Instead of premiering on July 28, it will now debut on August 4. Here’s the updated schedule:

CBS SUMMER 2023 PREMIERE SCHEDULE

Wednesday (ET/PT)

8:00-9:00 PM – Big Brother (starting August 2)

9:00-10:00 PM – Superfan (starting August 9)

Thursday (ET/PT)

9:00-10:00 PM – Big Brother (starting August 10)

10:00-11:00 PM – The Challenge: USA (starting August 10)

Friday (ET/PT)

8:00-9:00 PM – Tough as Nails (starting July 7)

8:00-10:00 PM – Secret Celebrity Renovation (two-hour premiere August 4)

8:00-9:00 PM – Secret Celebrity Renovation (regular time period starting August 11)

Sunday (ET/PT)

8:00-10:00 PM – Tough as Nails (two-hour premiere July 2)

8:00-9:00 PM – Tough as Nails (regular time period starting July 9)

8:00-9:00 PM – Big Brother (starting August 6)

9:00-10:00 PM – The Challenge: USA (August 13-August 27)

