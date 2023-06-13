Apple TV+‘s Foundation is returning for a 10-episode second season of intergalactic sci-fi drama on Friday, July 14, followed by new episodes every Friday through September 15.

In anticipation, the streamer has released the first trailer which picks up more than a century after the Season 1 finale, where tension mounts throughout the galaxy. “Despair, death, destruction, this is even bigger than the last crisis,” says Gaal Dornicl (Lou Llobell) as we see epic battles at sea, tense confrontations, and wild spaceship chases.

Created by David S. Goyer and Josh Friedman, Foundation is based on Isaac Asimov’s award-winning stories and chronicles the stories of four crucial individuals transcending space and time as they overcome deadly crises, shifting loyalties and complicated relationships that will ultimately determine the fate of humanity.

Season 2 will see Gaal, Hari (Jared Harris), and Salvor (Leah Harvey) discover a colony of Mentalics with psionic abilities that threaten to alter psychohistory itself while a vengeful queen plots to destroy the Empire from within. The Foundation has also entered its religious phase, promulgating the Church of Seldon throughout the Outer Reach and inciting the Second Crisis: war with Empire.

The series also stars Emmy Award nominee Lee Pace alongside Laura Birn, Cassian Bilton, and Terrance Mann.

Season 2 introduces new characters and stars, including Isabella Laughland (Brother Constant), Kulvinder Ghir (Poly Verisof), Ella-Rae Smith (Queen Sareth of Cloud Dominion), Holt McCallany (Warden Jaegger Fount), Rachel House (Tellem Bond), Nimrat Kaur (Yanna Seldon), Ben Daniels (Bel Riose,) and Dimitri Leonidas (Hober Mallow).

Goyer serves as showrunner and executive producer, with Alex Graves, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Bill Bost, Robin Asimov, and Marcy Ross also on board as executive producers. The series is produced for Apple by Skydance Television.

