Apple TV+ has unveiled a first look at Season 2 of its sci-fi epic, Foundation, which is officially set to return this summer.

In the two-minute long teaser viewers get a deeper look at the saga produced by David S. Goyer and Skydance Television. Based on Isaac Asimov’s award-winning stories, Foundation chronicles a band of exiles on their unprecedented journey to rebuild civilization amid the fall of the Galactic Empire.

The preview follows on the heels of a previously-released photo of stars Jared Harris and Lee Pace in their roles as Dr. Hari Seldon and Brother Day. Both characters make an appearance in the teaser which also features Lou Lobell as Gaal Dornick, along with others.

As individuals transcending space and time are faced with deadly crises, shifting loyalties and complicated relationships will ultimately determine the fate of humanity. In the teaser, above, a potential war is hinted at along with some life-or-death stakes that fans will have to wait to see unfold.

Season 2 of Foundation will also see Leah Harvey, Laura Birn, Terrence Mann, and Cassian Bilton return for the latest chapter alongside new stars Isabella Laughland, Kulvinder Ghir, Sandra Yi Sencindiver, Ella-Rae Smith, Dimitri Leonidas, Ben Daniels, Holt McCallany, Rachel House, and Nimrat Kaur.

The series is led by showrunner Goyer who executive produces alongside Robyn Asimov, Alex Graves, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Bill Bost. Don’t miss the epic drama, catch Foundation when it returns to Apple TV+ this summer, and stay tuned for more details in the weeks ahead.

Foundation, Season 2 Premiere, Summer 2023, Apple TV+