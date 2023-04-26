One Tree Hill and Gilmore Girls stars are teaming up for a new drama that brings them back to The CW.

The network has partnered with CTV and Fremantle on Sullivan’s Crossing, a 10-episode series with quite the Virgin River connection (and it sounds similar to it as well): It’s based on books by Robyn Carr and comes from executive producers Roma Roth and Christopher E. Perry, the team behind the Netflix series. It stars Morgan Kohan, Chad Michael Murray, and Scott Patterson, and it will make its U.S. debut on The CW in Fall 2023.

“Sullivan’s Crossing is an emotionally rich, authentic family drama that will immediately resonate with audiences thanks to an incredible cast and relatable themes of self-reflection, second chances and the power of community,” Brad Schwartz, President of Entertainment, The CW Network, said in a statement. “Alongside a breakout performance from Morgan Kohan, it is incredibly special to bring Chad and Scott back home to The CW.”

The series follows neurosurgeon Maggie Sullivan (Kohan), who seemingly has it all until her business partner is indicted for fraud and she’s charged with negligence. She leaves Boston to distance herself from the fallout and returns to her childhood home Sullivan’s Crossing, a rustic and remote campground set against the stunning coastline run by her estranged father, Sully Sullivan (Patterson). She rekindles old friendships and builds new ones with the local residents, including a handsome newcomer, Cal Jones (Murray), who will complicate her life further. As Maggie works on clearing her name and reputation, she must confront her painful past and tries to reconnect with a side of herself she had long forgotten.

“The CW is a place where strong, character-driven family dramas shine and we couldn’t have asked for a better home for Sullivan’s Crossing,” said Lisa Honig, EVP Distribution North America, Fremantle. “We are thrilled to continue a strong partnership with them, especially around a series as genuine, compassionate and entertaining as this.”

Added Carr, “It’s a pleasure to be working once again with executive producer and showrunner Roma Roth to bring yet another one of my novel series to life on the small screen. Scott Patterson is the ideal actor to play Sully Sullivan and both Morgan Kohan and Chad Michael Murray are the perfect fit as Maggie Sullivan and Cal Jones.”

The series is executive produced by Reel World Management in association with CTV and Fremantle. Mike Volpe and Mark Gingras serve as producers. For Fremantle, Michela Di Mondo and Hilary Martin are executive producing.