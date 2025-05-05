The addictively cozy romance set in a coastal Nova Scotia hamlet returns hotter than ever, which is fitting since we last saw Sullivan’s Crossing’s beloved diner going up in flames.

“Season 3 picks up several months after the diner fire,” sets up creator and exec-producer Roma Roth ahead of the Wednesday, May 7, premiere on The CW and adds that “the residents of the Crossing are picking up the pieces after their losses.” That includes former big-city neurosurgeon Maggie (Morgan Kohan), who has finally decided to stay in town for good now that she’s reconnected with her dad (Scott Patterson) and fallen for rugged handyman Cal (Chad Michael Murray). “Maggie has returned to the Crossing after having packed up her life in Boston and is starting a new chapter in her life.”

But all is not smooth sailing for the couple. As viewers know, Maggie got some unexpected news last season that, paired with the fallout from the fire — did her dad make it out alive?! — could cast a tragic pall over their future, Roth hints. “[They] move their relationship forward but eventually Cal starts to question whether Maggie realized what she would be giving up by moving to be with him.”

Still, it seems that Roth knows what the fans want: to see this pair finally get to have some happiness. And apparently, they’re in good company. When asked to tease the biggest joys on the horizon, she simply stated that “Maggie is not the only one who finds romance in Season 3.”

So who else do you think is going to wind up having that loving feeling this year? Let us know in the comments section below.

Sullivan’s Crossing, Season 3 Premiere, Wednesday May 7, 8/7c, CW