‘Wednesday’ Star Percy Hynes White Responds to Sexual Assault Allegations

Percy Hynes White, who played Xavier Thorpe in Season 1 of Netflix‘s Wednesday, has responded to allegations of sexual assault, calling the claims a “campaign of misinformation.”

In a statement posted on his Instagram page, Hynes White wrote, “Earlier this year, somebody I’ve never met started a campaign of misinformation about me online. Because of this, my family has been doxxed, and my friends have received death threats.”

He continued, “Underage photos of me were used, and examples of me acting in character were presented as hateful. My friend Jane was falsely portrayed as a victim, and her attempts to set the record straight have been ignored. She gave me permission to include her in this message.”

The actor went on to say that “the rumors are false” and that he does not “accept the portrayal of me as someone bigoted, or criminally negligent of people’s safety.”

“These are the kind of baseless, harmful claims that can create mistrust toward victims,” he added. “It’s very distressing to know that this misinformation has upset people. I’m really thankful for everyone who’s stood by me and helped share the facts. Harassment of my family, friends and coworkers needs to stop please. Thank you for taking the time to read this.”

The accusations stem from a January 18 tweet in which a Twitter user claimed Hynes White assaulted her at a party he hosted in Toronto and that he had assaulted other women, including underage girls.

“He would pursue, have sex with, abuse and get my friend high who was 13/14 at the time,” the user claimed in the since-deleted tweet (per Variety). “Last time I knew they had sex she was 16 and he was 20. He assaulted me at one of those parties while I was too drunk, and he had cornered and pressured and assaulted multiple of my friends.”

Following the accusations, many Wednesday fans urged Netflix to drop Hynes White from the show. The actor played one of Wednesday Addams’ love interests in the first season. His other credits include Murdoch Mysteries, Between, and The Gifted.