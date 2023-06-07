The Afterparty is returning for more murder-based comedy on Apple TV+ from Wednesday, July 12, with 10 new episodes, a brand new mystery, and hilarious new characters.

Created by Academy Award-winner Chris Miller (The Lego Movie), The Afterparty is a genre-bending comedy with each episode exploring a different character’s account of one fateful evening; all told through the lens of popular film genres and unique visuals to match the storyteller’s perspective.

Based on the new trailer (watch below), it seems the second season will cover genres such as film noir, Indiana Jones-style action adventure, and elaborately-costumed period drama.

The series stars Tiffany Haddish, Sam Richardson, and Zoë Chao, all of whom will reprise their roles for Season 2. Joining the cast for the second season are John Cho, Paul Walter Hauser, Ken Jeong, Anna Konkle, Poppy Liu, Elizabeth Perkins, Jack Whitehall, Zach Woods, and Vivian Wu.

Detective Danner (Haddish) is back on the case to help Aniq (Richardson) and Zoë (Chao) solve a whodunnit after the groom is murdered at a wedding, and every guest becomes a suspect. Danner questions family members, star-crossed lovers, and business partners, hearing each suspect’s retelling of the weekend, each with their own unique perspective and visual style.

The first two episodes of Season 2 debut globally on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, July 12, followed by one new episode every Wednesday through September 6, 2023.

Miller serves as co-showrunner and executive producer alongside Emmy-nominated writer and performer Anthony King. Miller’s long-time collaborator, Phil Lord, also executive produces through the pair’s production banner, Lord Miller. In addition, Lord Miller’s SVP of Television, Aubrey Lee, is a producer on the series.

The Afterparty, Season 2, Premieres, Wednesday, July 12, Apple TV+