‘Family Feud’ Contestant Accused of Killing Wife Is Convicted of Her Murder

Former Family Feud contestant Timothy Bliefnick, who was previously charged with killing his estranged wife, has now been convicted of murdering her.

Bliefnick was found guilty of two counts of first-degree murder and one count of a home invasion concerning the death of his estranged wife.

Timothy was charged earlier this year after 41-year-old Rebecca Bliefnick was found shot to death in her Quincy, Illinois, home after failing to pick up her kids from school. Bliefnick and Rebecca got married in 2009 but had been separated for several years and were going through a divorce at the time of Rebecca’s death.

Sarah Reilly, one of Rebecca’s sisters, testified during the trial that Rebecca was afraid her estranged husband would do something harmful to her. “If something ever happens to me, make sure the number one person of interest is Tim,” Rebecca texted Reilly in September 2021. “I am putting this in writing that I’m fearful he will somehow harm me,” according to reports.

In a 2020 episode of Family Feud, Timothy was a contestant, alongside his family, where he joked about his marriage to Rebecca with host Steve Harvey.

“What’s the biggest mistake you made at your wedding?” Harvey asked, to which Bliefnick responded, “Honey, I love you, but I said ‘I do.'”

The live audience reacted with gasps and laughter before Bliefnick added, “Not my mistake, not my mistake… I love my wife. I’m gonna get in trouble for that, aren’t I?”

According to FOX News, the episode was originally taped in the fall of 2019.

Timothy is scheduled to be sentenced August 11. In the meantime, a GoFundMe page has been made for Rebecca’s family and sons.

