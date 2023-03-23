Steve Harvey Gets ‘Family Feud’ Mafia Makeover, Plus Check Out His Boldest Looks

Steve Harvey in new suits
Elly Karamoh Instagram

Family Feud

Steve Harvey will soon be rocking a stylish new look on Family Feud as the long-time host has undergone a mafia makeover.

Fashion stylist Elly Karamoh is the man behind Harvey’s fresh appearance and took to Instagram on Tuesday, March 21, to share a preview of the game show host’s classy tailored suits and a breakdown of the four-month-long process behind the new look.

In a series of clips, we see Harvey strolling down a corridor, smoking cigars while showing off a range of sharp Dolce & Gabbana suits in green, black, white, turquoise, and pinstripe.

“He’s back with a new look, a new silhouette, and a new tailoring cut! We have officially turned family feud into Fashion week,” Karamoh captioned his post.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Elly Karamoh (@elly30)

“The wonderful Dolce & Gabanna team and I have been working on this new cut and wardrobe for about 4 months,” he continued. “We all met in Abu Dhabi last December to discuss how we can improve & change Mr. Harvey’s suit fit through what we (the viewers) see on TV… then we discussed how far we could design a new look/ Style direction for Mr. Harvey’s 2 shows that would appeal to his global audience.”

Karamoh went on to explain how they elevated the shoulders by using a technique called “Pagoda,” which creates a “beautiful illusion of better posture and amazing elegance on a suit.”

For the pants, Karamoh, who is also the stylist for Harvey’s adoptive daughter and model Lori Harvey, said he was inspired by the likes of A Bronx Tale, Casino, and Goodfellas to get the “perfect subtle bell bottom movement.”

“I loved every part of designing this new cut and looks!” he concluded. “I took me back to my suit designing days. It reminded me that the key element of menswear is truly measurements, proportions, and tailoring then the fashion comes in.”

Check out the gallery below for some of Harvey’s most memorable looks from over the years.

Steve Harvey in blue suit
Vicky Kalents / ©Paramount / TV Guide / Courtesy Everett Collection

The old school Original Kings of Comedy look.

Steve Harvey in khaki
Screen Gems/courtesy Everett Collection

The khaki safari fit.

Steve Harvey at Miss Universe
Paras Griffin/Getty Images

The memorable Miss Universe green-and-gold tux.

Steve Harvey in black hat
Getty

Harvey’s hat game has always been on point.

Steve Harvey in mustard suit
Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Nu-Opp, Inc

The mustard-colored suit era.

Maria Menounos and Steve Harvey Live from Times Square
Getty

Rocking the winter whites with Maria Menounos Live at Times Square.

Steve Harvey in tracksuit
Elly Karamoh Instagram

The shiniest tracksuit.

Steve and Marjorie Harvey at the Met Gala
Getty

With his wife Marjorie Harvey at the Met Gala in some funky pants.

Steve Harvey in pink hat
Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Churchill Downs

A man not afraid to wear pink.

Steve Harvey in red
Elly Karamoh Instagram

Head to toe in red.

Steve Harvey in silk
Elly Karamoh Instagram

Looking smooth in the silk.

Steve Harvey mafia look
Elly Karamoh Instagram

The new mafia look.

Family Feud (2010)

Elly Karamoh

Steve Harvey

