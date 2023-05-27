An All-Star ‘White Lotus’ Season Would Be ‘Fun,’ Creator Mike White Says

So far, only Jennifer Coolidge and Jon Gries have starred in multiple seasons of The White Lotus — playing socialite Tanya and manipulative husband Greg, respectively. But creator Mike White intends to show more connections to past seasons as the HBO series continues — maybe another Greg appearance, and maybe even an all-star season of the show.

“It would be easy to just be full-on anthology, but I think it’s more fun to have little threads through the show,” White tells The Hollywood Reporter. “If the show goes on for a couple of seasons, it would be fun to have an all-star season.”

Another link between the Maui-set first season and the Sicily-set second was the season-long mystery of which character would end up dead. (Season 1 started with the human remains leaving Hawaii via airliner cargo hold; Season 2 kicked off with the discovery of a corpse in the ocean.) But White isn’t dead-set — no pun intended — on keeping that plot device going.

“I don’t think it needs to always be a body,” the Emmy-winning writer explains. “There are so many ways that we want to reinvent the show each year. Like, what is this show — other than people? A fresh mystery, people maybe expect that. But I don’t feel constrained by expectation. It’s fun.”

In April, Variety reported that Natasha Rothwell would return for The White Lotus’ third season. Rothwell earned an Emmy nomination for performance as Season 1 character Belinda, a spa worker Tanya strings along with talk of a wellness business.

“Mike must have some juicy stuff for her,” Coolidge tells THR. “I think that will be the most interesting storyline of all: whatever’s happened to Natasha’s character. But, yeah, I also want to see Greg get it.”

The White Lotus Season 3, TBD, HBO