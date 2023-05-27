An All-Star ‘White Lotus’ Season Would Be ‘Fun,’ Creator Mike White Says

Dan Clarendon
Comments
Meghann Fahy, Theo James, Aubrey Plaza, and Will Sharpe in 'The White Lotus'
Courtesy of HBO

The White Lotus

 More

So far, only Jennifer Coolidge and Jon Gries have starred in multiple seasons of The White Lotus — playing socialite Tanya and manipulative husband Greg, respectively. But creator Mike White intends to show more connections to past seasons as the HBO series continues — maybe another Greg appearance, and maybe even an all-star season of the show.

“It would be easy to just be full-on anthology, but I think it’s more fun to have little threads through the show,” White tells The Hollywood Reporter. “If the show goes on for a couple of seasons, it would be fun to have an all-star season.”

Mike White The White Lotus

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Another link between the Maui-set first season and the Sicily-set second was the season-long mystery of which character would end up dead. (Season 1 started with the human remains leaving Hawaii via airliner cargo hold; Season 2 kicked off with the discovery of a corpse in the ocean.) But White isn’t dead-set — no pun intended — on keeping that plot device going.

“I don’t think it needs to always be a body,” the Emmy-winning writer explains. “There are so many ways that we want to reinvent the show each year. Like, what is this show — other than people? A fresh mystery, people maybe expect that. But I don’t feel constrained by expectation. It’s fun.”

'The White Lotus': Everything We Know About Season 3 So Far
Related

'The White Lotus': Everything We Know About Season 3 So Far

In April, Variety reported that Natasha Rothwell would return for The White Lotus’ third season. Rothwell earned an Emmy nomination for performance as Season 1 character Belinda, a spa worker Tanya strings along with talk of a wellness business.

“Mike must have some juicy stuff for her,” Coolidge tells THR. “I think that will be the most interesting storyline of all: whatever’s happened to Natasha’s character. But, yeah, I also want to see Greg get it.”

The White Lotus Season 3, TBD, HBO

The White Lotus - HBO

The White Lotus where to stream

The White Lotus

Mike White

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Linden Ashby at 'The Young and the Restless' 50th Anniversary Celebration
1
He’s Baaack! Linden Ashby Reprises Cameron Kirsten on ‘Y&R’
'The Equalizer,' '9-1-1,' and 'Law & Order: Organized Crime'
2
8 New TV Couples We Could See Next Season
Alex Borstein and Rachel Brosnahan in 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Series Finale
3
‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Stars Explain That ‘Jeopardy!’ Ending
'Parks and Recreation,' 'Yellowstone,' and 'Impractical Jokers' for memorial day tv
4
‘Yellowstone’ & More 2023 Memorial Day Weekend Marathons
'All American: Homecoming,' 'Gotham Knights,' and 'Walker Independence'
5
The CW Show You Most Want Renewed Next Season Is…