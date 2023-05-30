‘America’s Got Talent,’ Tim Robinson’s Cringe Comedy, Lidia Celebrates Immigrant Flavors, Remembering ‘American Gladiators’

Trae Patton/NBC

America’s Got Talent

Season Premiere 8/7c

Who’ll make it past the judges’ buzzers, and will anyone get a coveted “Golden Buzzer” on the opening night of the talent competition’s 18th season? Simon Cowell returns with Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara to judge the acts, which include a techie magician, a man showcasing shadow art and a South African choir inspired by Season 16 favorite Nightbirde.

Netflix

I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson

Season Premiere

Leave? On the contrary, fans of Tim Robinson’s outrageous brand of extreme sketch comedy wish he’d never go away. Winner of a 2022 Emmy and two WGA Awards, Robinson is back for a third six-episode season of bizarre antics, attracting celebrity guests including Jason Schwartzman, Saturday Night Live veterans Fred Armisen, Tim Meadows, Will Forte and Beck Bennett and Robinson’s former Detroiters partner in tomfoolery Sam Richardson.

PBS

Lidia Celebrates America

Special 9/8c

Reflecting on her own immigration history, chef/author and restaurateur Lidia Bastianich understands the importance of reflecting one’s cultural past in their cuisine. With that in mind, she travels the country in a savory new special, meeting first, second and third-generation Americans who have found a new home while keeping their culinary traditions alive. Stops include Hartsville, S.C., where she encounters Ukrainian refugees from the war; the melting pot of Washington, D.C., and Louisville, with the nation’s second-largest population of Cuban immigrants per capita. In Reynoldsburg, Ohio, she visits a Nepali-Bhutanese city councilman. The American dream has rarely tasted so good.

ESPN

30 for 30

Special 8:30/7:30c

A two-part 30 for 30 special (concluding Wednesday at 9/8c) examines the turbulent history of the syndicated hit American Gladiators, a sensation from the late 1980s to the mid-’90s, pitting contestants against so-called “professional” gladiators in physical battles. The documentary features members of the cast and crew, and most especially the show’s colorful creator Johnny Ferraro, a former Elvis impersonator.

INSIDE TUESDAY TV: