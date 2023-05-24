‘The Voice’ Season 23 Winner Crowned as Blake Shelton Bids Farewell

Don’t Miss a Thing! Subscribe to our The Voice Newsletter:

It was an emotional night on Tuesday (May 23) as The Voice not only crowned its latest winner but said goodbye to long-time coach Blake Shelton, who is exiting the NBC competition series after 23 seasons.

While Shelton was hoping to end his run with another win, it was Team Niall (Horan) that took the crown, as 19-year-old Illinois native Gina Miles was named the Season 23 winner based on America’s votes. Grace West from Team Blake ended up taking second place.

D. Smooth from Team Kelly (Clarkson) finished in third place, Sorelle from Team Chance (the Rapper) landed in fourth place, and NOIVAS from Team Blake took fifth place.

winner winner !!!! it’s literally perfect pic.twitter.com/GC5YvHLljG — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) May 24, 2023

While it was an iuncredible moment for Miles, it was also a night of celebration for Shelton, who was honored throughout the show with various tributes and heartfelt messages. Shelton, who has been a coach on the show since it premiered in 2011 and has won the competition nine times, was honored as the show’s GOAT (Greatest of All Time).

Can’t believe it’s been 23 seasons of @nbcthevoice… and especially can’t believe today is my final episode. It’s bittersweet. When we signed up for season 1, I don’t think any of us knew what this was going to be.. These past 12 years I have made lifelong friends and memories.… pic.twitter.com/scriyGN8Re — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) May 23, 2023

“He has pushed his button nearly 600 times, coached over 300 artists, worn 210 pairs of boots, and drunk 100 gallons of whatever is in this cup,” host Carson Daly said about Shelton before retiring the country star’s denim jacket, which had his nine-season wins stitched into the back.

Original coach Adam Levine returned to The Voice stage to bid farewell to his friend and former co-star, while other past judges such as Miley Cyrus, Jennifer Hudson, CeeLo Green, Camila Cabello, Usher, Pharrell Williams, John Legend, and Nick Jonas sent in video messages.

so much love from past Coaches to @blakeshelton 🤍 pic.twitter.com/6fMSrK8kOV — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) May 24, 2023

Country music legends Dolly Parton and George Strait, NASCAR racer Jimmie Johnson, Olympians Jackie Joyner-Kersee and Lindsey Vonn, and former NFL star Peyton Manning also made cameos to honor Shelton ahead of his departure.

Then, in one of the highlights of the night, some of the former contestants Shelton has coached over the years returned to the stage to sing Green Day’s “Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)” while a montage of some of Shelton’s most memorable moments played on the screen.