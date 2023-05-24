Broadcast Finales (‘Flash,’ ‘Chicago,’ ‘Survivor,’ ‘Jeopardy! Masters’), Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen Strictly ‘Platonic,’ Disney’s ‘American Born Chinese,’ ‘Mayans’ Final Season

Colin Bentley/The CW

The Flash

Series Finale 8/7c

After nine seasons and countless multiverses, the iconic speedster has finally run out—of time. In the epic series finale, Barry/Flash (Grant Gustin) makes a mad dash to save the timeline and existence itself, calling on friends from his past and present to battle for Central City.

NBC

Chicago Med

Season Finale 8/7c

It’s last call for now for the popular Chicago triumvirate of procedurals, starting with the hospital drama, ending its eighth season with the future of Med owner Jack Dayton’s (Sasha Roiz) controversial AI-driven OR 2.0 in jeopardy. The Season 11 finale of Chicago Fire (9/8c) welcomes back Casey (Jesse Spencer), who may be able to help his ex, Brett (Kara Kilmer), deal with a life-changing decision. Things are tense on Chicago P.D. (10/9c), wrapping its 10th season with Intelligence undercover cop Ruzek (Patrick John Fleuger) in danger when white-supremacy leader Richard Beck (Lee Tergesen) moves up the timeline of his attack, sending the rest of the team scrambling.

CBS

Survivor

Season Finale 8/7c

And then there were five, and four, and a Final Three as the last castaways on the island climb to gain immunity, hoping to make their case to their peers about why they deserve the $1 million prize—awarded right there in Fiji as Season 44 concludes. The two-hour finale is followed by the inevitable After Show cast reunion, hosted by Jeff Probst.

Jeopardy! Masters

Season Finale 8/7c

James Holzhauer is the clear front-runner as the two-game finals get underway, with the final three masters vying for the $500,000 grand prize and the Alex Trebek trophy. If James triumphs, will he demand a G.O.A.T. rematch with host Ken Jennings?

Apple TV+

Platonic

Series Premiere

Having played a married couple in 2014’s Neighbors, Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen give friendship a try in an engaging comedy (launching with three episodes) that asks the question, “When did it become so hard for men and women to socialize?” So wonders Sylvia (Byrne, also of Apple’s Physical), who seeks to reconnect with her former bestie Will (Rogen) after a bitter split. He’s a newly divorced hipster, she’s married (to handsome Luke Macfarlane) with children and regrets having cut Will off when he married someone she despised. Their rekindled tight bond in their 40s might raise eyebrows among family and friends, but hey, it’s strictly platonic, right?

American Born Chinese

Series Premiere

A fun mix of coming-of-age high-school comedy and rip-roaring martial-arts fantasy, this enjoyable eight-episode hybrid (available to binge in its entirety) stars Ben Wang as Jin Wang, a 10th-grader yearning for normalcy who gets anything but when he’s assigned to help show new Chinese student Wei-Chen (former Taekwondo champ Jimmy Liu) around the school. Turns out Wei-Chen has ties to a mythical realm, and he’s come to Earth to avert a cataclysmic uprising—cue the arrival of Everything Everywhere All at Once Oscar-winner Michelle Yeoh as a mighty goddess. Also appearing in the series are Everything co-stars Ke Huy Quan and Stephanie Hsu.

Mayans M.C.

Season Premiere 10/9c

The violent biker melodrama returns for a fifth and final season, with “EZ” Reyes (JD Pardo) now leading the Santo Padre M.C., including his brother Angel (Clayton Cardenes) and his fellow Mayans. The war against their rival Sons of Anarchy escalates in the two-episode opener, when EZ tries to reclaim the pipeline as they defend their turf in the California territory.

Apple TV+

Ted Lasso

It’s a little late for Mother’s Day, but in the sports comedy’s emotionally charged penultimate episode (once again supersized at an hour-plus), the gregarious Mama Lasso—call her Dottie (Becky Ann Baker)—pays a surprise visit to her rattled son Ted (Jason Sudeikis). While Nate (Nick Mohammed) receives urging from several parties about returning to the team he betrayed, star player Jamie Tartt (Phil Dunster) is feeling his own crushing pressure, returning to his home turf where the crowd delights in taunting their once-favorite son.

