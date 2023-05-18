Finales on Network (‘Grey’s,’ ‘Sheldon,’ ‘Law & Order’) and Streaming (‘Mrs. Davis’), Surviving Bear Grylls, Rainn Wilson’s ‘Bliss’

ABC/Raymond Liu

Grey’s Anatomy

Season Finale 9/8c

Ellen Pompeo returns as series namesake Meredith Grey to close out the 19th season in a two-hour finale. She’s not back in Boston, though. The attendings have flown to Boston, where Meredith faces the consequences of ghosting her latest beau, Nick (Scott Speedman). In other relationship news, Simone’s (Alexis Floyd) wedding day looks like it’s going to be complicated by her resurgent feelings for fellow intern Lucas (Niko Terho), while Jo (Camilla Luddington) and Link (Chris Carmack) reach a turning point in their are-they-or-aren’t-they friendship. Preceded by the Season 6 finale of Station 19 (8/7c), where everyone dresses up for the Firefighters Ball only to learn that tuxes and gowns aren’t conducive to responding to an inevitable disaster.

Young Sheldon

Season Finale 8/7c

The sixth season of the Big Bang Theory prequel ends with a storm brewing as a tornado wreaks havoc on the Coopers left behind in Texas while young genius Sheldon (Iain Armitage) and mom Mary (Zoe Perry) head to Germany for a summer school program. But first, new parents Georgie (Montana Jordan) and Mandy (Emily Osment) hope to rekindle their relationship when she surprises him with a spa weekend.

Law & Order

8/7c

The landmark legal drama’s milestone 400th episode is a family affair, albeit a strained one, when Sam Waterston’s real-life daughter Elisabeth Waterson guests as Jack McCoy’s offspring Rebecca, a formidable defense attorney who faces her dad in court on a tricky case involving the politics of gun control. She’s representing a man who shot a senator at his daughter’s wedding in revenge for a vote on gun control. Executive ADA Price (Hugh Dancy) also defies his boss, empathizing with the defendant while trying to stay neutral. Followed by the conclusion of the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit crossover with Law & Order: Organized Crime (9/8c and 10/9c).

Mrs. Davis

Series Finale

This bonkers fantasy series finishes its limited run with renegade nun Simone (the terrific Betty Gilpin) in possession of the Holy Grail after her long quest but conflicted about destroying it. On one hand, if she does, that will bring an end to the all-pervasive Artificial Intelligence known as Mrs. Davis—whose creator we finally meet. That’s the upside. On the other hand, this could also end this literal bride of Christ’s parallel romantic life with the supernatural entity known as Jay (Andy McQueen). Her earthbound ex, Wiley (Jake McDorman), also faces a reckoning with his expiration date having arrived. Mrs. Davis defies easy summary, but at heart it’s also a series about Simone’s relationship with mothers: her domineering mom Celeste (Elizabeth Marvel), who’ll learn the fate of her long-missing magician husband (David Arquette), Simone’s Mother Superior (Margo Martindale, brilliant as always) and, ultimately, the mother of the AI itself.

I Survived Bear Grylls

Series Premiere 9/8c

Survivalist Bear Grylls isn’t afraid to get dirty, wet, miserable, whatever it takes to survive. Same goes for the contestants participating in this weekly trial by indignity, where Grylls (hosting with comedian Jordan Conley) simulates wilderness challenges, testing the players’ endurance and willing to sacrifice all dignity—especially when it comes to disgusting food challenges. Each week, a winner is named, with a cash prize and bragging rights.

Rainn Wilson and the Geography of Bliss

Series Premiere

In his breakout role as Dwight Schrute on The Office, Rainn Wilson merrily rained on everyone else’s parade. In real life, Wilson admits to struggling with anxiety, and inspired by Erin Weiner’s book The Geography of Bliss: One Grump’s Search for the Happiest Places in the World, the actor sheds his preconceptions to find joy in locales including Iceland (where he swims naked in the North Atlantic), Thailand, Bulgaria and Ghana.

