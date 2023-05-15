Timothy Olyphant‘s Raylan Givens is set to return this summer on Justified: City Primeval alongside several other FX Network programs.

Season 5 of What We Do in the Shadows will premiere on July 13, followed by the July 18 date for Justified: City Primeval. After that, Reservation Dogs returns on Season 3 on August 2, while the long-running animated series Archer is set to say farewell for its 14th and final season on August 30.

These four shows will join FX’s summer lineup, which includes the previously announced It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia on June 7, the series premiere of The Full Monty on June 14, and Season 2 of The Bear on June 22.

Alongside the premiere date for Justified: City Primeval, an official trailer has been released, which you can watch below.

“Having left the hollers of Kentucky 15 years ago, Raylan Givens now lives in Miami,” according to an official logline for the series. “A walking anachronism balancing his life as a U.S. Marshal and part-time father of a 15-year-old girl. His hair is grayer, his hat is dirtier, and the road in front of him is suddenly a lot shorter than the road behind. A chance encounter on a desolate Florida highway sends him to Detroit. There he crosses paths with Clement Mansell, aka The Oklahoma Wildman, a violent, sociopathic desperado who’s already slipped through the fingers of Detroit’s finest once and aims to do so again.”

“Mansell’s lawyer, formidable Motor City native Carolyn Wilder, has every intention of representing her client,” the synopsis continues, “even as she finds herself caught in between cop and criminal, with her own game afoot as well. These three characters set out on a collision course in classic Elmore Leonard fashion, to see who makes it out of the City Primeval alive.”

Justified: City Primeval, Series Premiere, July 13, FX

What We Do in the Shadows, Season 5 Premiere, July 13, FX

Reservation Dogs, Season 3 Premiere, August 2, FX

Archer, Season 14 Premiere, August 30, FX