The Bear is officially serving up new episodes beginning Thursday, June 22 as FX unveiled the premiere date for its acclaimed dramedy starring Jeremy Allen White.

The series will drop all 10 episodes of its brand new season at the same time on Hulu. The show will see White return as Camen “Carmy” Berzatto alongside Ayo Edebiri‘s Sydney Adamu, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach‘s Richard “Richie” Jerimovich as they work to transform their grimy sandwich join into a next-level restaurant spot.

As they work to strip down the Original Beef to its bones, the crew undertakes transformational journeys of their own, with each forced to confront the past and reckon with who they want to be in the future. In other words, the only thing harder than running a restaurant is opening a new one. Among some of the challenges the team faces are juggling the bureaucracy of permits and contractors along with the beautiful agony of crafting a perfect menu.

The transition also brings a newfound focus to hospitality as the entire staff is forced to come together in new ways, pushing boundaries, their abilities, and relationships. They also learn what it means to be in service both to diners and each other. In addition to White, Edebiri, and Moss-Bachrach, Season 2 sees the return of Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, Matty Matheson, Edwin Lee Gibson, and Oliver Platt. Meanwhile, Molly Gordon joins the show in a recurring role that has yet to be revealed. Teasing the upcoming season is a new poster featuring the talented ensemble, above.

For those who may have missed Season 1 of The Bear, the series follows Carmy as he returns home to Chicago where he helms his brother’s small restaurant in the wake of his sudden death. Acclaimed by both audiences and critics, The Bear has won numerous awards ranging from Golden Globes and SAG Awards to Critics Choice Awards.

The Bear is created by Christopher Storer who executive produces the series with Joanna Calo, Hiro Murai, Josh Senior, and Matty Matheson with Tyson Bidner serving as a producer. Don’t miss what’s cooking up their sleeves as The Bear gears up for its second round. Stay tuned for more on the upcoming season as we approach the premiere date.

FX’s The Bear, Season 2 Premiere, Thursday, June 22, Hulu