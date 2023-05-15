Heidi Klum’s ‘Celebrity IOU,’ ‘9-1-1’ Leaves Fox, ‘Voice’ Goes Live, Daddy Issues in the ‘Neighborhood’
Heidi Klum pays it forward for her housekeeper in the spring premiere of HGTV’s Celebrity IOU. Fox’s 9-1-1 responds to a freeway catastrophe in the last new episode before the series moves to ABC next season. The Voice goes live with the top 8 performers. Kevin Pollak guests as Dave’s absentee dad on The Neighborhood.
Celebrity IOU
America’s Got Talent’s Heidi Klum gets her hands dirty alongside Drew and Jonathan Scott as the feel-good renovation show returns. The fashionista enlists the brothers to help give Lucia, her housekeeper of 17 years, a dream home by expanding the kitchen and opening up the living area. The reveals are reliable tear-jerkers.
9-1-1
When is a cancellation not a cancellation? When a hit drama like 9-1-1 leaves its home network for rival network ABC, for reasons of budget and ownership (the show’s home studio, 20th Television, is now a division of ABC’s owner, Disney). In the final new episode to air on Fox, the 118 once again rushes to save lives, putting their own at risk, when freeway collisions lead to the collapse of an overpass.
The Voice
The last remaining original coach, Blake Shelton, has one more chance to add to his list of winners as the singing competition moves into the live semi-finals. The top 8 sing for Blake and fellow coaches Kelly Clarkson, Niall Horan, and Chance the Rapper. After viewers’ votes are tallied, the results will be announced at the end of the show.
The Neighborhood
Dave (Max Greenfield) is usually the sunniest guy on the block. But he struggles to find the upside when his dad Lamar (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s Kevin Pollak), who left the family 30 years ago, shows up in hopes of reconnecting with his son.
Inside Monday TV:
- Jeopardy! Masters (8/7c, ABC): The second week of competition begins, with two games a night through Wednesday. So far, the matches have been exciting, with big wagers making for unpredictable outcomes. Followed by a two-hour edition of American Idol (9/8c) that looks back at the finalists’ journeys with new footage.
- NCIS (9/8c, CBS): A murder in the National Archives could be linked to Russian spies. And Jimmy’s (Brian Dietzen) big mouth could upend his relationship with Agent Knight (Katrina Law).
- Renovation Wild (9/8c, HGTV): The renovation craze finds its way to Africa for a series in which Zambian resort owners Grant and Lynsey Cumings work with project manager Ngoli and resort manager Juliet to fix up two safari properties amid monsoons, wildlife encounters and logistical supply setbacks.
- Summer Baking Competition (9/8 and 10/9c, Food Network): Jesse Palmer hosts a new seasonal twist for the Baking Competition franchise, with 10 bakers challenged to create goodies with a summer theme. First test: making doughnuts that look like water floaties, then hoping to make a splash with cakes with a gelatin water feature.
- TMZ Investigates: Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom (9/8c, Fox): A year and a half after the music superstar was freed from her conservatorship, the TMZ muckrakers examine Britney’s current circumstances.
- NCIS: Hawai’i (10/9c, CBS): Julie White returns as Maggie Shaw, Pearl Harbor boss Jane Tennant’s (Vanessa Lachey) traitorous mentor from the CIA. She’s somehow linked to the death of a former MI6 agent, whose discovery leads to parts of Jane’s past being exposed.