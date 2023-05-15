Heidi Klum’s ‘Celebrity IOU,’ ‘9-1-1’ Leaves Fox, ‘Voice’ Goes Live, Daddy Issues in the ‘Neighborhood’

HGTV

Celebrity IOU

Season Premiere 9/8c

America’s Got Talent’s Heidi Klum gets her hands dirty alongside Drew and Jonathan Scott as the feel-good renovation show returns. The fashionista enlists the brothers to help give Lucia, her housekeeper of 17 years, a dream home by expanding the kitchen and opening up the living area. The reveals are reliable tear-jerkers.

9-1-1

Season Finale 8/7c

When is a cancellation not a cancellation? When a hit drama like 9-1-1 leaves its home network for rival network ABC, for reasons of budget and ownership (the show’s home studio, 20th Television, is now a division of ABC’s owner, Disney). In the final new episode to air on Fox, the 118 once again rushes to save lives, putting their own at risk, when freeway collisions lead to the collapse of an overpass.

The Voice

8/7c

The last remaining original coach, Blake Shelton, has one more chance to add to his list of winners as the singing competition moves into the live semi-finals. The top 8 sing for Blake and fellow coaches Kelly Clarkson, Niall Horan, and Chance the Rapper. After viewers’ votes are tallied, the results will be announced at the end of the show.

The Neighborhood

8/7c

Dave (Max Greenfield) is usually the sunniest guy on the block. But he struggles to find the upside when his dad Lamar (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s Kevin Pollak), who left the family 30 years ago, shows up in hopes of reconnecting with his son.

