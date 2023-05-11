‘9-1-1’ Season 6 Finale: The 118’s In Danger! (PHOTOS)

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
Aisha Hinds, Ryan Guzman, and Oliver Stark in '9-1-1'
Jack Zeman/ FOX

“9-1-1, what’s your emergency?” “We’re worried about the 118!”

Our favorite first responders look to be in some serious trouble in the 9-1-1 Season 6 finale, airing May 15 (the last episode on Fox before the move to ABC). In “Pay It Forward,” a series of freeway car accidents lead to a catastrophic overpass collapse that endangers the lives of civilians and members of the 118. And the photos offer a look at just that.

But we were somewhat prepared for that, given what Kenneth Choi told us earlier this season. “There is a cataclysmic catastrophe that happens. Usually, there’s one first responder who is put in a perilous situation, and perhaps this finale has more than one in a dangerous situation that could end perilously,” he said of the finale. ”

He added, “Brad Buecker directed the episode, and he also directed the episode where Buck [Oliver Stark] gets struck by lightning and he has a way of elevating the danger. He has a way of elevating the excitement, and he has a way of elevating the dangerous energy of the emergencies, the way he shoots him, and the way that he separates all of the different emergencies within one emergency that are happening. And I can tell you that this finale is going to be stupendous.”

Scroll down for a look at “Pay It Forward.” We have to admit, we’re most worried about Chimney, but Eddie’s (Ryan Guzman) not looking so good either…

9-1-1, Season 6 Finale, Monday, May 15, 8/7c, Fox

Peter Krause in '9-1-1'
Jack Zeman/ FOX

Bobby’s (Peter Krause) looking the best out of everyone … so far?

Peter Krause in '9-1-1'
Jack Zeman/ FOX

Captain Nash on scene

Oliver Stark in '9-1-1'
Jack Zeman/ FOX

Buck (Oliver Stark)

Oliver Stark in '9-1-1'
Jack Zeman/ FOX

That Z is for Diaz, right?

Oliver Stark in '9-1-1'
Jack Zeman/ FOX

Buck

Oliver Stark in '9-1-1'
Jack Zeman/ FOX

Uh-oh!

Ryan Guzman in '9-1-1'
Jack Zeman/ FOX

Eddie’s (Ryan Guzman) not looking so good…

Aisha Hinds, Ryan Guzman, and Oliver Stark in '9-1-1'
Jack Zeman/ FOX

They can’t be looking at anything good

Aisha Hinds, Ryan Guzman, and Oliver Stark in '9-1-1'
Jack Zeman/ FOX

Hen (Aisha Hinds), Eddie, and Buck

Aisha Hinds and Ryan Guzman in '9-1-1'
Jack Zeman/ FOX

Hen and Eddie

Aisha Hinds and Ryan Guzman in '9-1-1'
Jack Zeman/ FOX

Yep, definitely worried

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Martin Short, Steve Martin, Selena Gomez - 'Only Murders In The Building'
1
Disney+ & Hulu to Combine Apps, Disney to Remove Streaming Titles
Sam Waterston and Elisabeth Waterston in 'Law and Order'
2
Sam Waterston Recruits Real-Life Daughter for ‘Law & Order’ 400th Episode
'Jeopardy!' May 10, 2023 episode
3
‘Jeopardy!’ Fans React to Player’s Baffling Juneteenth Flub
Shows shut down by 2023 writers strike
4
All the Shows Impacted By the WGA Writers Strike (So Far)
Shaquille and Kirsten in 'Married at First Sight' Season 16
5
‘MAFS’: 4 Key Moments From ‘Sliding Towards Decision Day’