“9-1-1, what’s your emergency?” “We’re worried about the 118!”

Our favorite first responders look to be in some serious trouble in the 9-1-1 Season 6 finale, airing May 15 (the last episode on Fox before the move to ABC). In “Pay It Forward,” a series of freeway car accidents lead to a catastrophic overpass collapse that endangers the lives of civilians and members of the 118. And the photos offer a look at just that.

But we were somewhat prepared for that, given what Kenneth Choi told us earlier this season. “There is a cataclysmic catastrophe that happens. Usually, there’s one first responder who is put in a perilous situation, and perhaps this finale has more than one in a dangerous situation that could end perilously,” he said of the finale. ”

He added, “Brad Buecker directed the episode, and he also directed the episode where Buck [Oliver Stark] gets struck by lightning and he has a way of elevating the danger. He has a way of elevating the excitement, and he has a way of elevating the dangerous energy of the emergencies, the way he shoots him, and the way that he separates all of the different emergencies within one emergency that are happening. And I can tell you that this finale is going to be stupendous.”

Scroll down for a look at “Pay It Forward.” We have to admit, we’re most worried about Chimney, but Eddie’s (Ryan Guzman) not looking so good either…

9-1-1, Season 6 Finale, Monday, May 15, 8/7c, Fox