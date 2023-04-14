‘Jeopardy!’ Star James Holzhauer Shades Masters Tournament, Calls Himself ‘Supervillain’

Jeopardy! icon James Holzhauer seems fired up about the upcoming Masters Tournament. And he is already stirring up things on social media by appearing to shade the primetime event, branding it a redo of the 2022 Tournament of Champions.

Holzhauer, who went on a legendary 32-game winning streak in 2019 and won that year’s Tournament of Champions, took to Twitter on Wednesday, April 12, where he had his say on the new tournament, which will see him face off against fan-favorites Amy Schneider, Matt Amodio, Sam Buttrey, Andrew He, and Mattea Roach.

Retweeting the poster for the Jeopardy! Masters tournament, which features the six returning champions posing behind host Ken Jennings, Holzhauer wrote, “This poster screams ‘We know you saw this tournament last year but a new supervillain has joined the cast for the sequel!’ and I am here for it.”

This poster screams “We know you saw this tournament last year but a new supervillain has joined the cast for the sequel!” and I am here for it pic.twitter.com/dqMVsL9GeI — James Holzhauer (@James_Holzhauer) April 12, 2023

It’s true that the other five Masters contestants competed in last year’s TOC, with Schneider coming out victorious in the finals against He and Buttrey, bagging herself the $250,000 grand prize.

Fans had also picked up on this fact, with one user of the Jeopardy! Reddit forum writing, “I honestly thought it was weird it was all the same people but more Jeopardy is more Jeopardy so I’ll still take it.”

“Jeopardy! Oversaturation tournament,” commented another viewer. “In fairness, I’m happy that the contestants get another chance to make some money for themselves, but we really don’t need all of these extra tournaments. Especially this one… James hit the nail on the head, we literally just watched 5/6 of them compete against each other 5-6 months ago.”

However, others were excited about the tournament, with one fan writing, “I love seeing the best of the best play against each other, even if they all played very recently. And I’m dying to see James play again, and it’ll be doubly fun to see him compete against other top players who came after him and who have had time to learn from his strategy.”

Meanwhile, a fan on Twitter said, “Holzhauer back in the ring as the Jeopardy! heel is absolutely a sight to behold.”

The Masters tournament kicks off on May 8 on ABC and will air as 10 one-hour shows, each featuring two half-hour games. Unlike regular Jeopardy!, this tournament will be a “league-based system” focused on wins and losses, with the players earning points.