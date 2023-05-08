Central Perk Coffee Co. Brews Up New Flavors for ‘Friends’ Fans

It’s the One with the Coffee!

Last year, Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment and CenPer Holdings, LLC, teamed up to launch what has to be one of the most perfect pairings of TV show and merch: The Central Perk Coffee Co., a line of artisanal coffees made with the highest quality premium Arabica beans. At the time, they offered a trio of blends inspired by iconic show moments including the Pivot Blend, How You Doin? and We Were on a “Coffee” Break.

Now, they are about to drop three new varietals, and according to the release, they sound kick-you-in-the-crotch, spit-on-your-neck fantastic. In fact, they may be the only way to get Joey to share food. Check out the breakdowns below.

Oh.My.GAWD! (Cold Brew Blend)

A ground medium body brew. This delicious coffee will be hard to break-up with and developed to be brewed cold, with notes of chocolate, butterscotch, citrus, and molasses. Perfect for a day of fun!

Gunther! (Espresso)

A whole bean full body espresso, named in honor of our favorite barista with an unrequited love for Rachel. It features a bold acidity with a smoky, caramel taste.

Moo Point (Their First-Ever Decaf Blend…I KNOW!!!)

A ground medium body decaf brew. Some say that caffeine is like a cow’s opinion. It just doesn’t matter. It’s moo. And at 99.7% caffeine free, our Moo Point decaf can be enjoyed any time of day.

Sustainably sourced, produced, and packaged using responsible environmental practices, Central Perk Coffee products are roasted and shipped direct to consumers through a customizable coffee subscription service or a curated multi-blend variety pack, as well as single-serve pods. For updates on the upcoming Central Perk Coffeehouse or to place your orders for Central Perk Coffee, please visit www.centralperk.com and follow @centralperk.