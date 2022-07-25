Friends will always be there for you.

TV Insider has learned exclusively in honor of International Friendship Day on July 30, Warner Bros. Discovery is kicking off Friends Fan Week 2022 on July 25, and we have all the details! This week-long celebration of friendship inspired by the beloved comedy (starring Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer) includes social media contests and giveaways, popular The Friends Experience locations in New York, Denver, and Toronto, and new Friends-inspired products to purchase (like Clue: Friends Game, a Loungefly “Apartment 20” Front Door Backpack, and more).

On the social media side, it includes: Daily contests and product giveaways from the Friends and Warner Bros. handles (follow @Friends and @WBStyle on Instagram for updates); new digital assets (such as new Friends-inspired Instagram and TikTok filters and Giphy Stickers); and an influencer program on Instagram and TikTok kicking off the #FriendsFanWeek video challenge (post a Friends-inspired video for a chance to be featured on the official channels).

The Friends Experience, created by Superfly X, Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment and Warner Bros. Television Group is open in New York, Denver, and Toronto and features 12 nostalgia-packed rooms and activations including Monica’s kitchen and the iconic Friends fountain. You can explore the show’s history and recreate your favorite moments, such as peeking around Rachel and Monica’s purple door, relaxing in Chandler and Joey’s recliner, or helping Ross with the infamous sofa pivot. Plus, there’s a recreated Central Perk with the legendary orange couch, and a retail store with exclusive products for guests with and without tickets. There’s an online giveaway on Instagram (@friendstheexperience) beginning July 25 and a retail promo for 15% off online and in the store for 24 hours on July 30, beginning at 12/11ac. Visit www.friendstheexperience.com for more details.

Fans and coffee lovers should follow @centralperk and visit www.centralperk.com to get all the news on the upcoming launch. Also, check out the dedicated Friends Fan Week Amazon page for licensed merchandise.

Fans can test their knowledge with Friends Fan Week trivia on Nick @ Nite, from July 25-31, to answer on-screen multiple choice questions. Super fans can enter to win passes for The Friends Experience in New York. Fans can also tune in to back-to-back episodes all week long on TBS, starting at 11a/10c Monday through Friday and on July 30 from 10am/11c through 6/5c for the “Best of Friends Marathon.” The episodes airing on International Friendship Day will be curated based on fans’ responses to TBS Instagram polls determining their favorite duo from the series.

Plus, check out all the information about brand new Friends-inspired merchandise from Warner Bros. Consumer Products below:

The WB Shop is launching new products, including apparel, accessories, and home goods, from T-shirts with “How You Doing?” and more memorable sayings to a Pivot embroidered hat and pillow.

Loungefly will debut three all-new products: a Front Door Mini Backpack with details that re-create the outside of Apartment 20, including the gold frame around Monica’s apartment peephole, a doorknob that actually turns, and a door that opens to all the Friends inside, plus on the back, all characters unite for an iconic scene around the fountain; a FRIENDS Couch Zip Around Wallet that comes to life in applique and embroidered detail; and a FRIENDS Central Perk Mug Figural Crossbody Bag, shaped like a cup of coffee, served in a “Central Perk” mug, and coffee scented. You can be notified when they’re available here.

The Op Games is debuting a twist to the classic mystery game with Clue: Friends, also referred to as “The One with the Secrets,” on July 26.

RSVLTS will launch its new FRIENDS x RSVLTS Collection, featuring three incredibly soft and comfortable button-down shirts in both traditional and women’s styles: one is covered in iconic show references and mementos (not Mentos, Joey), the second is a scrapbook compilation that Monica would be proud to share, and the third a lobster-y ode to Mrs. Ross and Mr. Rachel. It will launch on July 26 at 4/3c on https://www.rsvlts.com.

Friends & Friends: The Reunion, Streaming now, HBO Max