We’re hooked on this psychological drama/mystery about the decades-old cold case of free-spirited first-year college student Alison Thomas (West Duchovny) who vanished while vacationing with her family on an idyllic Caribbean Island, Saint X.

Twenty years later, her younger sister Emily (Alycia Debnam-Carey), a documentary editor, is determined to find out what happened, which worries her parents, Mia (Betsy Brandt) and Bill (Michael Park). The thriller unfolds in a mix of flashbacks to Alison’s final days, and Emily’s present-day hunt for answers.

“It’s every parent’s worst nightmare,” Brandt says. “On the island, there’s a little bit of a whodunit. You see a cast of characters and everybody’s a suspect. The 20-year jump was something that so interested me. To see this couple, and this woman, pick up the pieces and keep living her life… you have to make a choice every day of how to get through the day and provide joy for the family you have left.”

The storyline featuring Alison before she vanishes is driven by the young woman’s desires and curiosity which ultimately put her at risk. “Part of what I love about Alison is she’s so full of contradictions. She’s got amazing, beautiful qualities and then some uglier ones, as we all do. That was so fun to explore how clashing interests, impulses, and confusion exist [in her].”

Suffocating in the all-inclusive resort, Alison strikes up a relationship with one of the employees, Clive “Gogo” Richardson (Josh Bonzie) who, 20 years later, is stalked by Emily who blames him for a horrific act. Bonzie says, “What he gets with [Alison] is a lot more than he bargained for.”

Saint X, Wednesdays, Hulu