Alycia Debnam-Carey Joins Hulu’s ‘Saint X’ — What Does It Mean for ‘Fear TWD’?

Fear the Walking Dead‘s Alycia Debnam-Carey is taking on a new role and replacing You‘s Victoria Pedretti in Hulu‘s Saint X.

In a casting change, Debnam-Carey will now take on the role of Emily in the adaptation of Alexis Schaitkin’s novel of the same name. Described as a psychological drama told from various timelines and perspectives, Saint X is written for television by Leila Gerstein and upends the girl-gone-missing genre.

When a young woman’s death during a Caribbean vacation creates a ripple effect, her surviving sister is sent on a pursuit to uncover the truth. Debnam-Carey’s Emily is described as a sharp and ambitious woman whose life begins to crumble.

According to Deadline, Saint X is currently shooting in the Dominican Republic, which could conflict with Debnam-Carey’s production on Fear the Walking Dead‘s eighth season which is currently slated to begin in late June or early July. While Debnam-Carey may not be on-site for the beginning of Fear‘s production, she is expected to return in her role as Alicia Clark.

Pedretti, who along with starring in You, is known for her work in Mike Flanagan‘s Netflix horror hits like The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor, reportedly departed the project a week prior to Debnam-Carey’s casting. Her exit came before the show’s current shutdown which apparently started when crew walked off the set over a payment dispute.

Writer Gerstein serves as an executive producer alongside Schaitkin, director Dee Rees, Stephen Williams, David Levine, Zack Hayden, Aubrey Graham (a.k.a. Drake), Adel “Future” Nur, Jason Shrier, and Steve Pearlman.