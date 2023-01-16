Hulu’s ‘Up Here’ & ‘Saint X’ Casts Pose for Portraits at TCA (PHOTOS)

The Cast of 'Saint X' and 'Up Here'
Maarten de Boer

The Television Critics Association 2023 Winter Press Tour is underway, and among the stars from TV’s hottest series (both new and returning) who have been coming into the TV Insider portrait for some photo fun are those from two coming soon to streaming.

The stars of Hulu’s Saint XBetsy Brandt, Michael Park, Josh Bonzie, and West Duchovny, along with writer Leila Gerstein — and Up HereMae Whitman and Carlos Valdes — posed for pictures, as you can see in the gallery below.

Saint X, premiering on April 26, is told via multiple timelines and explores and upends the girl-gone-missing genre. A young woman’s mysterious death during an idyllic Caribbean vacation creates a traumatic ripple effect that eventually pulls her surviving sister into a dangerous pursuit of the truth.

Meanwhile, Up Here is a musical romantic comedy set in New York City in 1999. Premiering on March 24, it follows the extraordinary story of one ordinary couple, Lindsay and Miguel, as they fall in love and discover that the single greatest obstacle to finding happiness together might just be themselves — and the treacherous world of memories, obsessions, fears and fantasies that lives inside their heads.

Scroll down to check out the casts’ portraits.

West Duchovny, Josh Bonzie, Betsy Brandt, Michael Park, and Leila Gerstein of 'Saint X'
Maarten de Boer

Saint X‘s West Duchovny, Josh Bonzie, Betsy Brandt, Michael Park, and Leila Gerstein

Betsy Brandt of 'Saint X'
Maarten de Boer

Saint X‘s Betsy Brandt

Michael Park of 'Saint X'
Maarten de Boer

Saint X‘s Michael Park

Josh Bonzie of 'Saint X'
Maarten de Boer

Saint X‘s Josh Bonzie

West Duchovny of 'Saint X'
Maarten de Boer

Saint X‘s West Duchovny

West Duchovny, Betsy Brandt, Josh Bonzie, and Michael Park of 'Saint X'
Maarten de Boer

Saint X‘s West Duchovny, Betsy Brandt, Josh Bonzie, and Michael Park

Mae Whitman of 'Up Here'
Maarten de Boer

Up Here‘s Mae Whitman

Carlos Valdes of 'Up Here'
Maarten de Boer

Up Here‘s Carlos Valdes

Carlos Valdes and Mae Whitman of 'Up Here'
Maarten de Boer

Up Here‘s Carlos Valdes and Mae Whitman

Saint X

Up Here

