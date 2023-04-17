Gus and the hybrids are taking on the Last Men in Netflix‘s Sweet Tooth new Season 2 trailer. In the video above, viewers get a glimpse into Gus’s mother, Birdie’s, role in The Great Crumble.

“‘I’ll find you.’ Those were the last three words I said to you. Then life, and the end of the world, had other ideas,” Birdie ominously says, opening the trailer.

Premiering Thursday, April 27 with all eight episodes, Sweet Tooth Season 2 follows Gus (Christian Convery) as a deadly new wave of the Sick bears down. He and band of fellow hybrids are held prisoner by General Abbot (Neil Sandilands) and the Last Men, who are looking to consolidate power by finding a cure.

To do so, Abbot uses the children as fodder for the experiments of captive Dr. Aditya Singh (Adeel Akhtar), who’s racing to save his infected wife Rani (Aliza Vellani). To protect his friends, Gus agrees to help Dr. Singh, beginning a dark journey into his origins and his mother Birdie’s (Amy Seimetz) role in the events leading up to The Great Crumble.

Outside the Preserve, Tommy Jepperd (Nonso Anozie) and Aimee Eden (Dania Ramirez) team up to break the hybrids free, a partnership that will be tested as Jepperd’s secrets come to light. As the revelations of the past threaten the possibility of redemption in the present, Gus and his found family find themselves on a collision course with Abbot and the evil forces that look to wipe them out once and for all.

Sweet Tooth is based on the DC comic book series by Jeff Lemire and is executive produced by Jim Mickle, Susan Downey, Robert Downey, Jr., Amanda Burrell, and Linda Moran. The series is produced by Warner Bros. Television. Mickle also serves as showrunner, writer, and director.

Additional cast includes Stefania LaVie Owen as Bear, Naledi Murray as Wendy, Marlon Williams as Johnny Abbot, Christopher Sean Cooper Jr. as Teddy, and Yonas Kibreab as Finn, with James Brolin as the narrator.

Sweet Tooth, Season 2 Premiere, Thursday, April 27, Netflix