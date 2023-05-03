‘M*A*S*H’ Star Eileen Saki Dies at 79 After Cancer Battle

Eileen Saki, the Japanese-American actress best known for playing bar owner Rosie in the hit sitcom M*A*S*H, has died. She was 79.

Saki’s husband, producer Bob Borgen, confirmed the passing to Fox News Digital. She died on Monday, May 1, in Los Angeles, California, after a short battle with pancreatic cancer.

“Eileen passed away just two months after being diagnosed with Advanced Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer,” Borgen told Fox. “She was working up until January 2023 and shot big commercials in October and November — in fact, she got a callback for her last audition and was happy about that.”

Borgen continued, “She loved her time on M*A*S*H and appreciated all the messages she received from M*A*S*H fans and former cast members during the last few weeks.”

Saki starred in nine episodes of the popular CBS sitcom, which revolved around a team of doctors and support staff stationed at the 4077th Mobile Army Surgical Hospital in Uijeongbu, South Korea, during the Korean War. Saki played the owner of Rosie’s Bar, being the third actor to take on the role and the longest to do so.

In addition to her part in M*A*S*H, Saki also featured as Dr. Fujimoto in Ron Howard‘s 1984 rom-com film Splash alongside Tom Hanks and had parts in CHiPs and History of the World: Part I.

Speaking with her former co-star Jeff Maxwell on an old episode of the M*A*S*H Matters podcast, Saki said that she landed the role of Rosie after sneaking on a Fox lot and meeting the show’s executive producer Burt Metcalf, who ultimately cast her on the series.

Maxwell shared a number of tributes to Saki on the official M*A*S*H Matters Facebook page, writing, “Our sweet Eileen. Our sassy Rosie. On behalf of her husband Bob, we extend sincere appreciation for the hundreds of M*A*S*H fans who filled Eileen’s final days with peace, encouragement, and love. She read every email and responded to as many as she could.”

He added, “We will share more remembrances of Eileen Saki throughout the day. You are invited to do the same. Our sweet, sweet Eileen. How we love you. How we will miss you.”