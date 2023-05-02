Michelle Trachtenberg is returning to her roots with a voice role in Apple TV+‘s Harriet the Spy Season 2. TV Insider has the exclusive first look at her character in the clip above.

Trachtenberg played the titular child spy in the 1996 film of the same name. In Season 2, Trachtenberg voices Dr. Wagner, Harriet’s new psychiatrist that her parents recommend she talks to while she’s going through many life changes. In the new episodes, debuting May 5 on the streamer, Harriet’s nanny, Ole Golly, is around less and Harriet had a recent incident at school when her peers and friends read things that she said about them in her notebook.

Harriet’s investigative, inquisitive nature is on full display in her session with Dr. Wagner. When the psychiatrist hands her a composition notebook (Harriet’s kryptonite), the kid can’t help but accept it, no matter how much her gut is telling her it’s a trap.