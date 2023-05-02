Michelle Trachtenberg Returns to ‘Harriet the Spy’ in Season 2 Sneak Peek (VIDEO)
Michelle Trachtenberg is returning to her roots with a voice role in Apple TV+‘s Harriet the Spy Season 2. TV Insider has the exclusive first look at her character in the clip above.
Trachtenberg played the titular child spy in the 1996 film of the same name. In Season 2, Trachtenberg voices Dr. Wagner, Harriet’s new psychiatrist that her parents recommend she talks to while she’s going through many life changes. In the new episodes, debuting May 5 on the streamer, Harriet’s nanny, Ole Golly, is around less and Harriet had a recent incident at school when her peers and friends read things that she said about them in her notebook.
Harriet’s investigative, inquisitive nature is on full display in her session with Dr. Wagner. When the psychiatrist hands her a composition notebook (Harriet’s kryptonite), the kid can’t help but accept it, no matter how much her gut is telling her it’s a trap.
“Outspoken and perpetually curious. That’s 11-year-old Harriet in a nutshell,” Apple TV+ describes of the animated series’ main character. “But if she’s going to be Harriet M. Welsch, future writer, she’ll need to know everything. And to know everything means she’ll need to spy … on everyone.”
Harriet the Spy Season 2 stars Beanie Feldstein as Harriet, Jane Lynch as Ole Golly, and Lacey Chabert as Marion Hawthorne. Season 2 will also feature Kimberly Brooks, Charlie Schlatter, Crispin Freeman, Grey Griffin, and Bumper Robinson. Jaeden Martell and Brad Garrett join Trachtenberg as Season 2 guest stars.
It’s executive produced by Lisa Henson, Halle Stanford, Nancy Steingard, Wendy Moss-Klein, John W. Hyde, and Will McRobb. It’s a production of The Jim Henson Company and is based on the novel by Louise Fitzhugh. Season 1 was released in 2021.
Trachtenberg is making returning to her famous roles a habit. Before lending her voice to Harriet the Spy Season 2, the Emmy Award nominee reprised her role as the glamorously devilish Georgina Sparks in HBO Max’s Gossip Girl reboot.
Harriet the Spy, Season 2 Premiere, Friday, May 5, Apple TV+