'Harriet the Spy' Animated Series With Beanie Feldstein Set at Apple TV+

Apple has greenlit the first animated adaptation of Harriet the Spy for their streaming service.

Fresh on the heels of their Daytime Emmy Award wins for Ghostwriter and Peanuts in Space: Secrets of Apollo 10, Apple TV+ is bulking up their kids programming slate with this new series featuring Beanie Feldstein, Jane Lynch, and Lacey Chabert.

The show will chronicle the adventures of Harriet M. Welsch, the iconic and beloved character first introduced in Louise Fitzhugh's classic children's book. Hailing from The Jim Henson Company and Rehab Entertainment, Apple TV+'s Harriet the Spy takes place in 1960s New York, with Harriet aspiring to become a writer by acting as a spy because, as she sees it, all good writers need to know everything.

Beanie Feldstein will voice the 11-year-old titular character who is described as fiercely independent, curious, and adventurous. Jane Lynch will take on the role of Ole Golly, Harriet's "larger-than-life" nanny, while Lacy Chabert will play Marion Hawthorne, the ringleader of the popular girls at Harriet's school.

The new series is written and executive produced by Will McRobb. Joining him is Sidney Clifton as a producer, Lisa Henson and Halle Stanford as executive producers for The Jim Henson Company, as well as Rehab Entertainment's John W. Hyde and Terissa Kelton as executive producers. Wendy Moss-Klein and Nancy Steingard of 2 Friends Entertainment will also serve as executive producers, while Titmouse Animation Studios will take on animation duties.

Stay tuned for more details about the series as they're revealed.

Harriet the Spy, TBA, Apple TV+