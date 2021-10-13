‘Harriet the Spy’: Apple TV+ Releases Trailer For Beanie Feldstein & Jane Lynch Animated Series (VIDEO)

Impeachment star Beanie Feldstein and Emmy Award winner Jane Lynch lead the voice cast in Harriet the Spy, the first animated adaptation of the beloved children’s novel, set to premiere on Apple TV+ on November 19.

The streamer has released the first trailer for the upcoming series, which chronicles the adventures of curious 11-year-old Harriet M. Welsch. Set in 1960s New York (when the original book was published), Harriet the Spy follows the fiercely independent Harriet, who dreams of becoming a writer. But to be a good writer, she’ll need to know everything. And to know everything means she’ll need to spy… on everyone!

Feldstein, who had her breakout performance in the coming-of-age comedy film Booksmart, voices Harriet, while Lynch plays Ole Golly, Harriet’s larger-than-life, no-nonsense nanny. The series also stars Lacey Chabert as Marion Hawthorne, the ringleader of a popular girls clique at Harriet’s school. Additional voice cast includes Kimberly Brooks, Crispin Freeman, Grey Griffin, Bumper Robinson, and Charlie Schlatter.

Based on the book by Louise Fitzhugh, the series is produced by The Jim Henson Company and written and executive produced by Will McRobb (The Adventures of Pete & Pete) with Sidney Clifton (Black Panther animated series) serving as producer. Also on board as exec producers are Lisa Henson, Halle Stanford, John W. Hyde, Nancy Steingard, Wendy Moss Klein, Terissa Kelton, Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, and Ben Kalina.

Grammy-nominated Australian singer-songwriter Courtney Barnett wrote and performed the original theme song for the series. The song is now available on Apple Music.

The first half of the series (five episodes) will land on Apple TV+ on Friday, November 19, 2021, with the second half returning with additional episodes in spring 2022.

Harriet the Spy, Season 1, Premiere, November 19, Apple TV+