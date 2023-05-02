Don’t Miss a Thing! Subscribe to our 9-1-1: Lone Star Newsletter:

It’s a family reunion on 9-1-1: Lone Star this week! Chad Lowe returns to his brother Rob Lowe’s show in the May 2 episode, and TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek at a family dinner.

Robert (Chad Lowe) joins his half-brother Owen (Rob Lowe), Owen’s son T.K. (Ronen Rubinstein), and T.K.’s fiancé Carlos (Rafael L. Silva) during a visit to Texas (his first). Owen just wishes he’d known in advance because h would’ve taken time off work, but that’s not what Robert wanted him to do. “I’m just grateful that you were able to find time for this,” he says. Owen insists he stay until Saturday to make up for lost time.

After sharing photos of his kids with the others (there’s a pause between his daughters’ names, right?), Robert then takes out relics from his and Owen’s father. (The two met while their dad was dying last season.) Watch the rest of the clip above to see what Robert has brought for Owen (including their father’s “most prized possession of all”) and T.K.

But Robert’s not just in town to meet the family; he also has surprising news for Owen that can affect the Strand family. Also in “Donors,” Grace (Sierra McClain) and Carlos work together when they suspect a young woman was a victim of a black market organ trafficking ring.

“I’m up for [returning]. It would be amazing. I would love that,” Chad Lowe told us last season. “If they wanted me to be involved and it was authentic and it was motivated for Owen to revisit his estranged half-brother, I’d be there in a moment’s notice.”

He added, “there’s a lot of room if the gods would want for my character to come back in any future episodes. There’s a blank slate for what he is, who he is, where he’s come from, and how he might react. All I will say is I’m open to any of it. If Tim Minear is writing it, I’m in. I trust him implicitly.”

Considering Lone Star has been renewed for a fifth season on Fox (9-1-1 is moving to ABC for its seventh season), there’s now also plenty of time for more of Robert in Texas.

9-1-1: Lone Star, Tuesdays, 8/7c, Fox