‘The Diplomat’ Gets Renewed for Season 2 on Netflix

Netflix‘s hit political thriller The Diplomat has received a second season from the streamer, officially announced on the Tudum platform. The series, created by Debora Cahn (Homeland) and starring Keri Russell, premiered on April 20 and debuted at number 1 on Netflix’s weekly global Top 10 TV English list. In its first weekend, the series had 57.48M hours viewed and appeared in the Top 10 in 86 countries.

“Fans around the world are loving every minute of The Diplomat’s gripping and propulsive drama, and embracing Keri Russell’s powerful performance as Kate Wyler,” said Jinny Howe, Vice President of Drama Series at Netflix. “After that jaw-dropping cliffhanger, we can’t wait for them to see what the amazing visionary team of Debora Cahn, Janice Williams, and Keri Russell have in store for Season 2.”

The Diplomat follows “Kate Wyler (Russell) as the new US Ambassador to the United Kingdom. She was supposed to go to Afghanistan. She’s great in a crisis zone. In a historic home… less so,” according to an official synopsis for Season 1. “War is brewing on one continent and boiling over on another. Kate will have to diffuse international crises, forge strategic alliances in London, and adjust to her new place in the spotlight — all while trying to survive her marriage to fellow career diplomat and political star Hal Wyler (Rufus Sewell).”

The Diplomat is described as “a high-stakes, contemporary political drama about the transcendence and torture of long-term relationships between countries and people. Russell’s character battles for world peace while trying to keep her marriage alive.”

The cast also includes David Gyasi (Carnival Row), Ali Ahn (Billions), Rory Kinnear (Years and Years), and Ato Essandoh (Altered Carbon). Guest stars include Celia Imrie, Michael McKean, Nana Mensah, T’Nia Miller, and Miguel Sandoval.

The eight-episode series is executive produced by Cahn, Janice Williams, Simon Cellan Jones, and Russell. Dan Toland serves as producer.

The Diplomat, Streaming Now, Netflix