“Ladies and gentlemen, start your engines,” Anthony Mackie’s John Doe says in the teaser for Peacock’s upcoming Twisted Metal.

The 10-episode live-action comedy adaptation of the PlayStation video game will premiere on Peacock on Thursday, July 27. Watch the video above to see John Doe arm himself (with a weapon and Road Mix CD, playing “Steal My Sunshine” by Len) as well as to see and hear the terrifying clown Sweet Tooth (voiced by Will Arnett and performed by Joe Seanoa a.k.a. wrestler Samoa Joe).

Twisted Metal follows “a motor-mouthed outsider offered a chance at a better life, but only if he can successfully deliver a mysterious package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland,” according to the streaming service. “With the help of a badass axe-wielding car thief, he’ll face savage marauders driving vehicles of destruction and other dangers of the open road, including a deranged clown who drives an all too familiar ice cream truck.” The series is based on an original take by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick and written by Michael Jonathan Smith.

When showrunner, executive producer and writer Smith played the PlayStation game, “I was transported to a chaotic demolition derby that left me cackling with glee at the chaos of it all. That inescapable feeling of joy is what I wanted to bring to life in our show,” he said in a statement. “Yes, Twisted Metal has the cars, it has the weapons, and it has the battles. But what it also has are people. I know you will fall in love with these characters and what drives them, no pun intended (okay, maybe a little intended).”

“You will cheer for our charismatic hero John Doe, played by Anthony Mackie, as he drives across the Divided States of America in search of a place to belong. You’ll laugh as an enigmatic woman named Quiet, played by Stephanie Beatriz, throws John’s world for a loop after a chance encounter, forcing the two together and changing both their lives for the better,” he continued. “You will root for our heroes to take down psychotic highway patrolman Agent Stone, played by Thomas Haden Church, who sees the world in black and blue. And you’ll discover a surprising soulfulness to our deranged, murderous clown Sweet Tooth.”

Neve Campbell, Richard Cabral, Mike Mitchell, Tahj Vaughans, and Lou Beatty Jr. guest star.

Joining Smith, Reese, and Wernick as executive producers are Mackie (Make It With Gravy Productions), Arnett and Marc Forman (Electric Avenue), Jason Spire (Inspire Entertainment), Peter Principato (Artists First), Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan from PlayStation Productions, and Hermen Hulst, Head of PlayStation Studios. Kitao Sakurai directed multiple episodes. The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television, PlayStation Productions, and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Twisted Metal, Series Premiere, Thursday, July 27, Peacock