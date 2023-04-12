Following the box office success of John Wick 4, Peacock has released a first-look teaser and release window for its upcoming prequel series, The Continental: From The World of John Wick, starring Colin Woodell and Mel Gibson.

“The three-part event will explore the origin behind the iconic hotel-for-assassins centerpiece of the John Wick universe through the eyes and actions of a young Winston Scott (Woodell) as he’s dragged into the Hell-scape of 1970’s New York City to face a past he thought he’d left behind,” according to the streamer. “Winston charts a deadly course through the hotel’s mysterious underworld in a harrowing attempt to seize the hotel where he will eventually take his future throne.”

In the footage above, scored by Donna Summer’s ’70s hit “I Feel Love,” we (presumably) see Scott (based on Ian McShane’s character in the films) walking through the shadowy streets of New York, which is intercut with him checking into The Continental hotel. We then delve into several action sequences, each showcasing a ton of assault rifles and even a ninja-clad assassin.

Alongside Woodell, the series stars Gibson (Cormac), Mishel Prada (KD), Ben Robson (Frankie), Hubert Point-Du Jour (Miles), Nhung Kate (Yen), Jessica Allain (Lou), Ayomide Adegun (Charon), Jeremy Bobb (Mayhew) and Peter Greene (Uncle Charlie).

Initially part of Starz television slate, Lionsgate Television Group Chair Kevin Beggs made a statement after the move to Peacock. “John Wick has become part of the cultural zeitgeist with a massive, passionately engaged fan base around the world. We’re delighted to partner with Peacock to continue expanding the John Wick Universe,” he said. “This agreement reflects the collaboration of our Motion Picture Group, which has grown the franchise from the beginning and was excited by the opportunity to bring it to the next level, Jim Packer and his Worldwide Television Distribution team, which found the perfect home for The Continental, and the Lionsgate Television creative group, which created a brilliant and enduring property that is one of the most highly-anticipated streaming events of 2023.”

Greg Coolidge and Kirk Ward serve as writers, showrunners, and executive produce alongside Albert Hughes, Thunder Road Pictures’ Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee, Chad Stahelski, Derek Kolstad, David Leitch, and Shawn Simmons, Paul Wernick, Rhett Reese, and Marshall Persinger. Hughes directs the first and third parts, and Charlotte Brandstrom directs the second part.