What’s Coming & Going From Netflix in May 2023

Netflix is gearing up for a strong month of programming as the streamer makes way for new and returning titles this May.

Among some of the must-see shows and films are the Jennifer Lopez-led flick The Mother, Wanda Sykes‘ comedy special I’m an Entertainer, the Bridgerton spinoff Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, Queer Eye Season 7, and much more. Also on the spinoff front is XO, Kitty a follow-up to Netflix’s To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before trilogy. Plus, you won’t want to miss Arnold Schwarzenegger in his new series FUBAR. These titles and so many more are on the horizon.

Below, scroll through the list of titles sure to entertain you this spring on Netflix.

Available This Month on Netflix:

May TBA

Siren: Survive the Island — NETFLIX SERIES

May 1

Above Suspicion

Airport

Airport ’77

Airport 1975

American Gangster

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Black Hawk Down

The Cable Guy

Captain Phillips

Chicken Run

Cliffhanger

Conan the Barbarian

The Croods

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

Dawn of the Dead

Flight

For Colored Girls

Girl, Interrupted

The Glass Castle

Home Again

Hop

Igor

Kindergarten Cop

Last Action Hero

Legends of the Fall

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events

Léon: The Professional

Marshall

Paranormal Activity

Peter Pan (2003)

Pitch Perfect

Rainbow High: Season 3

Rugrats: Seasons 1-2

The Smurfs: Season 1

Starship Troopers

Steel Magnolias

The Tale of Despereaux

This Is the End

Traffic

Vampires

The Wedding Date

The Young Victoria

May 2

Love Village — NETFLIX SERIES

The Tailor — NETFLIX SERIES

March 3

Jewish Matchmaking — NETFLIX SERIES

Great British Baking Show: Juniors: Season 7 — NETFLIX SERIES

May 4



Arctic Dogs

Larva Family — NETFLIX FAMILY

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story — NETFLIX SERIES

Sanctuary — NETFLIX SERIES

May 6

A Man Called Otto

May 8

Justice League: Seasons 1-2

Justice League Unlimited: Seasons 1-2

Spirit Rangers: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

May 9

Documentary Now!: Season 4

Hannah Gadsby: Something Special — NETFLIX COMEDY

May 10

Dance Brothers — NETFLIX SERIES

Missing: Dead or Alive? — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Queen Cleopatra — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

May 11

Royalteen: Princess Margrethe — NETFLIX FILM

St. Vincent — NETFLIX

Ultraman: Season 3 — NETFLIX ANIME

May 12

Black Knight — NETFLIX SERIES

Call Me Kate

The Mother — NETFLIX FILM

There’s a logic to the order of three of Jennifer Lopez’s recent movies: First, Marry Me, followed by Shotgun Wedding, and now this suspenseful tale of a mom on the run. In it, Lopez plays a role reminiscent of Jeff Bridges’ turn in FX’s The Old Man, an ex-assassin living off the grid who, when bad guys go gunning for her, suddenly finds she needs to come out of hiding in order to ensure the safety of the daughter she long ago gave up. The camo-clad Lopez is up against the rather sinister Joseph Fiennes, with Lucy Paez, Omari Hardwick, Paul Raci, and Gael García Bernal costarring.

Mulligan — NETFLIX SERIES

Queer Eye: Season 7 — NETFLIX SERIES

May 5

UglyDolls

May 16

Anna Nicole Smith: You Don’t Know Me — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

May 17

Faithfully Yours — NETFLIX FILM

Fanfic — NETFLIX FILM

La Reina del Sur: Season 3

McGregor Forever — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Rhythm + Flow France: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Working: What We Do All Day — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

May 18

Kitti Katz — NETFLIX FAMILY

XO, Kitty — NETFLIX SERIES

Yakitori: Soldiers of Misfortune — NETFLIX SERIES

May 19

Asterix & Obelix: The Middle Kingdom — NETFLIX FILM

Kathal – A Jackfruit Mystery — NETFLIX FILM

Muted — NETFLIX SERIES

Selling Sunset: Season 6 — NETFLIX SERIES

Young, Famous & African: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

May 22

The Batman: Seasons 1-5

The Boss Baby

The Creature Cases: Chapter 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

May 23

All American: Season 5

MerPeople — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Victim/Suspect — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer — NETFLIX COMEDY

Sykes’ 2019 special, Not Normal, earned the comic two Primetime Emmy nods and a legion of fans with her jibes at politics and reality TV. What does she have for an encore? Her second-ever Netflix stand-up hour finds Sykes — known for turns on Curb Your Enthusiasm and black-ish — covering the challenges of raising Gen Z teens and the perils of being a liberal in a hypercharged political climate.

May 24

Hard Feelings — NETFLIX FILM

Mother’s Day — NETFLIX FILM

Rhythm +Flow France: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)

The Ultimatum: Queer Love — NETFLIX SERIES

May 25

FUBAR — NETFLIX SERIES

May 26

Barbecue Showdown: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Blood & Gold — NETFLIX FILM

Dirty Grandpa

Tin & Tina — NETFLIX FILM

Turn of the Tide — NETFLIX SERIES

May 30

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson: Season 3 — NETFLIX COMEDY

May 31

Heartland Season 15

Mixed by Erry — NETFLIX FILM

Rhythm + Flow France: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)

The Ultimatum: Queer Love — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)

Leaving This Month:

Pup Star: World Tour

Bordertown: Seasons 1-3

Weed the People

Booba: Food Puzzle: Season 1

Side Effects

The Last Days

Collateral Beauty

The 2nd

Barbershop 2: Back in Business

The Boy

Edge of Seventeen

Galaxy Quest

Hachi: A Dog’s Tale

Little Boxes

Midnight Diner: Seasons 1-3

My Girl

Rango

The Space Between Us

The Stolen

We Die Young