What’s Coming & Going From Netflix in May 2023
Netflix is gearing up for a strong month of programming as the streamer makes way for new and returning titles this May.
Among some of the must-see shows and films are the Jennifer Lopez-led flick The Mother, Wanda Sykes‘ comedy special I’m an Entertainer, the Bridgerton spinoff Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, Queer Eye Season 7, and much more. Also on the spinoff front is XO, Kitty a follow-up to Netflix’s To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before trilogy. Plus, you won’t want to miss Arnold Schwarzenegger in his new series FUBAR. These titles and so many more are on the horizon.
Below, scroll through the list of titles sure to entertain you this spring on Netflix.
Available This Month on Netflix:
May TBA
Siren: Survive the Island — NETFLIX SERIES
May 1
Above Suspicion
Airport
Airport ’77
Airport 1975
American Gangster
Austin Powers in Goldmember
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
Black Hawk Down
The Cable Guy
Captain Phillips
Chicken Run
Cliffhanger
Conan the Barbarian
The Croods
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
Dawn of the Dead
Flight
For Colored Girls
Girl, Interrupted
The Glass Castle
Home Again
Hop
Igor
Kindergarten Cop
Last Action Hero
Legends of the Fall
Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events
Léon: The Professional
Marshall
Paranormal Activity
Peter Pan (2003)
Pitch Perfect
Rainbow High: Season 3
Rugrats: Seasons 1-2
The Smurfs: Season 1
Starship Troopers
Steel Magnolias
The Tale of Despereaux
This Is the End
Traffic
Vampires
The Wedding Date
The Young Victoria
May 2
Love Village — NETFLIX SERIES
The Tailor — NETFLIX SERIES
March 3
Jewish Matchmaking — NETFLIX SERIES
Great British Baking Show: Juniors: Season 7 — NETFLIX SERIES
May 4
Arctic Dogs
Larva Family — NETFLIX FAMILY
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story — NETFLIX SERIES
Sanctuary — NETFLIX SERIES
May 6
A Man Called Otto
May 8
Justice League: Seasons 1-2
Justice League Unlimited: Seasons 1-2
Spirit Rangers: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
May 9
Documentary Now!: Season 4
Hannah Gadsby: Something Special — NETFLIX COMEDY
May 10
Dance Brothers — NETFLIX SERIES
Missing: Dead or Alive? — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Queen Cleopatra — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
May 11
Royalteen: Princess Margrethe — NETFLIX FILM
St. Vincent — NETFLIX
Ultraman: Season 3 — NETFLIX ANIME
May 12
Black Knight — NETFLIX SERIES
Call Me Kate
The Mother — NETFLIX FILM
There’s a logic to the order of three of Jennifer Lopez’s recent movies: First, Marry Me, followed by Shotgun Wedding, and now this suspenseful tale of a mom on the run. In it, Lopez plays a role reminiscent of Jeff Bridges’ turn in FX’s The Old Man, an ex-assassin living off the grid who, when bad guys go gunning for her, suddenly finds she needs to come out of hiding in order to ensure the safety of the daughter she long ago gave up. The camo-clad Lopez is up against the rather sinister Joseph Fiennes, with Lucy Paez, Omari Hardwick, Paul Raci, and Gael García Bernal costarring.
Mulligan — NETFLIX SERIES
Queer Eye: Season 7 — NETFLIX SERIES
May 5
UglyDolls
May 16
Anna Nicole Smith: You Don’t Know Me — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
May 17
Faithfully Yours — NETFLIX FILM
Fanfic — NETFLIX FILM
La Reina del Sur: Season 3
McGregor Forever — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Rhythm + Flow France: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Working: What We Do All Day — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
May 18
Kitti Katz — NETFLIX FAMILY
XO, Kitty — NETFLIX SERIES
Yakitori: Soldiers of Misfortune — NETFLIX SERIES
May 19
Asterix & Obelix: The Middle Kingdom — NETFLIX FILM
Kathal – A Jackfruit Mystery — NETFLIX FILM
Muted — NETFLIX SERIES
Selling Sunset: Season 6 — NETFLIX SERIES
Young, Famous & African: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
May 22
The Batman: Seasons 1-5
The Boss Baby
The Creature Cases: Chapter 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
May 23
All American: Season 5
MerPeople — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Victim/Suspect — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer — NETFLIX COMEDY
Sykes’ 2019 special, Not Normal, earned the comic two Primetime Emmy nods and a legion of fans with her jibes at politics and reality TV. What does she have for an encore? Her second-ever Netflix stand-up hour finds Sykes — known for turns on Curb Your Enthusiasm and black-ish — covering the challenges of raising Gen Z teens and the perils of being a liberal in a hypercharged political climate.
May 24
Hard Feelings — NETFLIX FILM
Mother’s Day — NETFLIX FILM
Rhythm +Flow France: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)
The Ultimatum: Queer Love — NETFLIX SERIES
May 25
FUBAR — NETFLIX SERIES
May 26
Barbecue Showdown: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Blood & Gold — NETFLIX FILM
Dirty Grandpa
Tin & Tina — NETFLIX FILM
Turn of the Tide — NETFLIX SERIES
May 30
I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson: Season 3 — NETFLIX COMEDY
May 31
Heartland Season 15
Mixed by Erry — NETFLIX FILM
Rhythm + Flow France: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)
The Ultimatum: Queer Love — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)
Leaving This Month:
Pup Star: World Tour
Bordertown: Seasons 1-3
Weed the People
Booba: Food Puzzle: Season 1
Side Effects
The Last Days
Collateral Beauty
The 2nd
Barbershop 2: Back in Business
The Boy
Edge of Seventeen
Galaxy Quest
Hachi: A Dog’s Tale
Little Boxes
Midnight Diner: Seasons 1-3
My Girl
Rango
The Space Between Us
The Stolen
We Die Young