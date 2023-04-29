‘Fatal Attraction’ Series, Leslie Jordan Tribute, Roy Wood Jr. at White House, PBS’ Frisky ‘Tom Jones’ Drama
Lizzy Caplan and Joshua Jackson star in a steamy new series that reimagines Fatal Attraction, the 1987 Michael Douglas and Glenn Close flick. The Daily Show‘s Roy Wood Jr. headlines the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. Mayim Bialik, Jim Parsons and more join a Nashville tribute to Leslie Jordan. Ted Lasso‘s Hannah Waddingham plays the vengeful and seductive Lady Bellaston in PBS‘s racy new period drama Tom Jones.
Fatal Attraction
SUNDAY: Michael Douglas and Glenn Close were a sensation in the 1987 psychological thriller Fatal Attraction, which among other things coined the term ‘bunny boiler.’ Now there is a steamy series reimagining of the flick, which stars Lizzy Caplan and Joshua Jackson. It premieres with three episodes airing exclusively on Paramount+, additional installments will arrive on a weekly basis as the eight-episode season plays out. The final two episodes will land on Sunday, May 28. The all-new iteration delivers a story through the lens of privilege, personality disorders, family dynamics, and murder. In the present day, after serving 15 years in prison for the murder of Alexandra, Daniel is paroled with the goals of reconnecting with his family and proving his innocence. In 2008, Dan first meets Alex and his world begins to unravel after their brief affair threatens to destroy the life he’s built with his wife, Beth (Amanda Peet).
Reportin’ For Duty: A Tribute to Leslie Jordan
SATURDAY: This star-studded tribute to late actor Leslie Jordan airs on what would have been his 68th birthday. Filmed in February at the Grand Ole Opry House, the special is a one-of-a-kind collection of performances and storytelling moments from some of Jordan’s closest friends from Nashville and Hollywood. And each song and story shares insight into Jordan’s long-lasting life lessons and experiences. Among those taking part are his Call Me Kat costar Mayim Bialik, Jim Parsons, his Will & Grace costar Max Greenfield, plus musical tributes from Brothers Osborne, Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, Lukas Nelson, Maren Morris, Ryan Hurd, Tanya Tucker and Eddie Vedder.
White House Correspondents’ Dinner
SATURDAY: Roy Wood Jr. is used to dishing on politics as a correspondent on The Daily Show but now the comedian will get to address the country’s leaders face-to-face at the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner. The annual event is now very much back to what it used to be prior to the Covid years and President Trump boycotting it. President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and First Gentleman Doug Emhoff, will attend together with a plethora of familiar faces and celebrities.
Tom Jones
SUNDAY: This frisky four-part miniseries is an adaptation of Henry Fielding’s classic novel The History of Tom Jones, A Foundling, set in 18th century England. It stars Solly McLeod as the lusty title character and Sophie Wilde as aristocratic Sophia Western, the seemingly unattainable love of his life. Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham is a scene-stealer as the seductive Lady Bellaston, who tries to come between them. (See Matt Roush’s review here).
INSIDE WEEKEND TV:
- Moonage Daydream (Saturday, 8/7c, HBO): The first documentary film authorized by David Bowie’s estate is a glorious montage of the inimitable performer’s life, leaning into the artistry and glam personas of the man who, from age 16, “was determined to have the greatest adventure.”
- Hearts in the Game (Saturday, 8/7c, Hallmark): New York publicist Hazel (Erin Cahill) is tasked with boosting the image of MLB pitcher Diego (Marco Grazzini) who froze during Game 7 of the World Series. The only trouble is they have a past – he broke her heart in high school.
- CMT Presents The Judds: Love Is Alive – The Final Concert (8/7c, CMT): Wynonna Judd leads a star-studded tribute concert honoring her late mom Naomi Judd. Guests include Ashley McBryde, Brandi Carlile, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town and Martina McBride.
- Time 100: The World’s Most Influential People (Sunday, 7/6c, ABC): Check out who made this year’s list as Jennifer Coolidge hosts the gala, which features performances by Doja Cat and Lea Michele.
- American Idol (Sunday, 8/7c, ABC):It’s the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Night, so the Top 12 will be performing music from the best of the best. Since individualistic vocalists Kate Bush and Cyndi Lauper are among the 2023 Rock Hall nominees, we could see some real artistry if either singer is an Idol’s idol.
- Call the Midwife (Sunday, 8/7c, PBS): Preparations for Trixie (Helen George) and Matthew’s (Olly Rix) wedding are underway as a joyous occasion that brings the community together. Meanwhile, Nancy (Megan Cusack) visits a homeless family, and it is not long before their plight is brought to the attention of Nonnatus House.
- WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures (Sunday, 9/8c, A&E): For season 2 of the wrestling collectibles show, Booker T takes the reins to help hunt down WWE memorabilia.
- Stone Cold Takes on America (Sunday, 10/9, A&E): WWE icon “Stone Cold” Steve Austin wrestles with some new gigs in this freewheeling series that finds him on the road in an RV, trying his hand at odd jobs and activities around the country, from bartending to off-roading on a sand dune.
- Seeking Brother Husband (Sunday, 10/9c, TLC): In the season finale, after a visit to the OB-GYN, Chara has some big news for her husbands. Mike questions the polyandrous lifestyle and presses Elisa on returning to monogamy. Kenya and Tiger tie the knot. Kim and Vinson make things official.