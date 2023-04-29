‘Fatal Attraction’ Series, Leslie Jordan Tribute, Roy Wood Jr. at White House, PBS’ Frisky ‘Tom Jones’ Drama

Paramount

Fatal Attraction

Series Premiere

SUNDAY: Michael Douglas and Glenn Close were a sensation in the 1987 psychological thriller Fatal Attraction, which among other things coined the term ‘bunny boiler.’ Now there is a steamy series reimagining of the flick, which stars Lizzy Caplan and Joshua Jackson. It premieres with three episodes airing exclusively on Paramount+, additional installments will arrive on a weekly basis as the eight-episode season plays out. The final two episodes will land on Sunday, May 28. The all-new iteration delivers a story through the lens of privilege, personality disorders, family dynamics, and murder. In the present day, after serving 15 years in prison for the murder of Alexandra, Daniel is paroled with the goals of reconnecting with his family and proving his innocence. In 2008, Dan first meets Alex and his world begins to unravel after their brief affair threatens to destroy the life he’s built with his wife, Beth (Amanda Peet).

Handout/Getty Images

Reportin’ For Duty: A Tribute to Leslie Jordan

Special 10/9c

SATURDAY: This star-studded tribute to late actor Leslie Jordan airs on what would have been his 68th birthday. Filmed in February at the Grand Ole Opry House, the special is a one-of-a-kind collection of performances and storytelling moments from some of Jordan’s closest friends from Nashville and Hollywood. And each song and story shares insight into Jordan’s long-lasting life lessons and experiences. Among those taking part are his Call Me Kat costar Mayim Bialik, Jim Parsons, his Will & Grace costar Max Greenfield, plus musical tributes from Brothers Osborne, Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, Lukas Nelson, Maren Morris, Ryan Hurd, Tanya Tucker and Eddie Vedder.

COMEDY CENTRAL White House Correspondents’ Dinner

8/7c

SATURDAY: Roy Wood Jr. is used to dishing on politics as a correspondent on The Daily Show but now the comedian will get to address the country’s leaders face-to-face at the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner. The annual event is now very much back to what it used to be prior to the Covid years and President Trump boycotting it. President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and First Gentleman Doug Emhoff, will attend together with a plethora of familiar faces and celebrities.

Mammoth Screen and MASTERPIECE

Tom Jones

Series Premiere 9/8c

SUNDAY: This frisky four-part miniseries is an adaptation of Henry Fielding’s classic novel The History of Tom Jones, A Foundling, set in 18th century England. It stars Solly McLeod as the lusty title character and Sophie Wilde as aristocratic Sophia Western, the seemingly unattainable love of his life. Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham is a scene-stealer as the seductive Lady Bellaston, who tries to come between them. (See Matt Roush’s review here).

