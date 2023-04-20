A star-studded, never-before-aired, tribute to late actor Leslie Jordan is set for the Circle Network. Reportin’ for Duty: A Tribute to Leslie Jordan will premiere on Saturday, April 29, which is the beloved star’s birthday.

Filmed in February at the Grand Ole Opry House, the special is a one-of-a-kind collection of performances and storytelling moments from some of Jordan’s closest friends from Nashville and Hollywood. And each song and story shares insight into Jordan’s long-lasting life lessons and experiences.

“It’s an honor to be a part of this event, bringing together musicians and actors alike to celebrate such a unique and bright personality,” said musician Lukas Nelson. “This was such a special evening and I’m so thankful the world will be able to celebrate Leslie alongside us with this incredible tribute. We miss you every day, Leslie.”

Produced by Door Knocker Media, the tribute features moments from Jordan’s Call Me Kat costar Mayim Bialik, the show’s executive producer Jim Parsons, and his Will & Grace costar Max Greenfield. Additionally, special musical tributes to Jordan will be delivered by Brothers Osborne, Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, Lukas Nelson, Maren Morris, Ryan Hurd, Tanya Tucker, and Eddie Vedder. Among some of the musical moments viewers can look forward to is Vedder’s take on “The one Who Hideth Me” from Jordan’s album Company’s Comin’.

“Leslie Jordan was such an iconic actor, comedian, musician, native Tennessean and member of our country music community,” said Drew Reifenberger, Circle Network’s General Manager. “Seeing the raw emotion from everyone throughout this tribute really showcased the impact Leslie had on every single person he met. It’s an honor to be able to broadcast this special evening to Leslie’s fans nationwide.”

All proceeds from the taped event benefitted EB Research Partnership, the largest global organization that’s dedicated to funding research for treating and curing Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB), a cause that was close to Jordan’s heart. In addition to the televised tribute, the Grand Ole Opry House will also open an exhibit on May 1 featuring the outfit Jordan wore during his Opry debut in November 2021, where he gave a spirited performance in remembrance of his family.

Don’t miss the TV event, check out the trailer, above, and tune into Circle Network’s Leslie Jordan tribute when it airs this April.

Reportin’ for Duty: A Tribute to Leslie Jordan, Premieres Saturday, April 29, 10/9c, Circle Network (check your local listings)