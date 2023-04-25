‘Frasier’: Peri Gilpin to Reprise Role as Roz in Paramount+ Revival

Another cast member from the original run of Frasier will be appearing in the upcoming Paramount+ revival.

The streaming service has confirmed that Peri Gilpin will guest star in an upcoming episode, reprising her role as Roz. She produced Dr. Frasier Crane’s (Kelsey Grammer) radio show on the original series. Gilpin starred in all 11 seasons of the series’ original run, from 1993 to 2004.

In the new series, “Frasier is off to a different city with new challenges to face, new relationships to forge, and an old dream or two to finally fulfill,” reads the logline. “Frasier has re-entered the building!”

News of Gilpin reprising her role as Roz comes almost two months after it was announced that Bebe Neuwirth will be returning as Lilith to reunite with Frasier at Freddy’s (Jack Cutmore-Scott) birthday party. She isn’t happy about sharing their son with Frasier back in Boston.

The series, in addition to Grammer and Cutmore-Scott, stars Nicholas Lyndhurst as Frasier’s old college buddy turned university professor, Alan; Toks Olagundoye as Alan’s colleague and head of the university psychology department, Olivia; Jess Salgueiro as Freddy’s roommate, Eve; and Anders Keith as Frasier’s nephew, David.

The revival was first announced in February 2021. “Having spent over 20 years of my creative life on the Paramount lot, both producing shows and performing in several, I’d like to congratulate Paramount+ on its entry into the streaming world,” Grammer said at the time. “I gleefully anticipate sharing the next chapter in the continuing journey of Dr. Frasier Crane.” Production began this past February.

Frasier comes from writers Chris Harris and Joe Cristalli. They executive produce with Grammer, Tom Russo, and Jordan McMahon. James Burrows is set to direct the first two episodes. CBS Studios will produce the series in association with Grammer’s Grammnet NH Productions.

