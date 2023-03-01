Frasier Crane (Kelsey Grammer) is getting a visit from his ex-wife in the upcoming Paramount+ revival.

Bebe Neuwirth is set to guest star, reprising her role as Lilith, in Frasier, the streaming service has announced. In her episode, she and Frasier reunite at Freddy’s (Jack Cutmore-Scott) birthday party. Lilith, in classic form, is far from pleased about having to share their son now that Frasier is once again living in Boston. “What begins as a fun party with friends and family inevitably becomes a Lilith and Frasier showdown for the ages!” Paramount+ promises.

In the new series, Frasier is off to a different city to face new challenges, forge new relationships, and finally fulfill an old dream or two. In addition to Grammer and Cutmore-Scott, it stars Nicholas Lyndhurst as Frasier’s old college buddy turned university professor, Alan; Toks Olagundoye as Alan’s colleague and head of the university psychology department, Olivia; Jess Salgueiro as Freddy’s roommate, Eve; and Anders Keith as Frasier’s nephew, David. Production began on Frasier the week of February 1.

Neuwirth has appeared Lilith in 12 episodes of Frasier during its original run. She initially played the character in 80 episodes of Cheers, of which Frasier was a spinoff. She won two Primetime Emmys in 1990 and 1991 for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her work on Cheers and was nominated once in 1995 for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for Frasier.

The revival comes from writers Chris Harris and Joe Cristalli. They serve as executive producers with Grammer, Tom Russo, and Jordan McMahon. It will be produced by CBS Studios in association with Grammer’s Grammnet NH Productions. James Burrows is set to direct the first two episodes; he directed 32 episodes of the original run and 237 of Cheers (which he co-created).

