Len Goodman’s ‘DWTS’ Costars React to His Death: ‘I Can’t Believe That You’re Gone’

Len Goodman has died, and his Dancing With The Stars costars and friends are reacting to the sad news.

The former head judge, who was 78, passed away on April 22 amongst his family at a hospice in Kent, England. He had been stricken with bone cancer.

As the news hit, people on social media poured in with love for Goodman, including former judges for DWTS and other people from the long-running dance-competition series.

Carrie Ann Inaba posted a video montage of playful moments between herself and Goodman over the years, referring to the late dance legend as “A Dancer. A teacher. A refined gentleman. A wonderful storyteller. A special soul. A mentor. A family man. And … A treasured friend.”

“Saying goodbye at the end of last season broke my heart. But today’s news has shattered it all over again. I can’t believe that you’re gone. 💔,” she continued.

“You were one of a kind my dear friend. And I will cherish our memories and hold them close, while I join so many others in mourning your loss,” said Inaba, a current judge on the show. She then thanked Goodman “for all that you shared with us,” including “your humor, your wisdom, your wit and your truth.” She ended the post with “Until we meet again …✨, Rest In Peace Len 🤍.”

Former DWTS host Tom Bergeron posted a collage in tribute to his late cohost over the years with the caption “A Good Man, indeed. 😞 #rip,” he wrote in the caption.

Bruno Tonioli wrote, “Heart broken my dear friend and partner for 19 years the one and only ballroom legend #lengoodman passed away,” on Instagram alongside a photo of himself and Goodman embracing each other. “I will treasure the memory of our incredible adventures and hundreds of shows we did together @bbcstrictly @dancingwiththestars,” he added. “[There] will never be anyone like you we will miss you ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️Bruno.”

DWTS alum Kym Johnson-Herjavec posted a picture of Goodman and herself, stating, “Heartbroken 💔 Heavens gates are covered in 10 paddles and mirror balls today. Nothing made you feel better than getting a 10 from Len. He was a class act with a cheeky grin and quick wit. You will be so missed . Rest In Peace sweet Len.”

Keo Motsepe wrote on Instagram, “Rest well Sir Len. You will be missed 💔,” alongside the hashtags, “#Legend,” “#ThankYou” and “#RIP.”

On Twitter, judge Derek Hough left a post about his “dear friend and mentor” passing alongside former judge Samantha Harris, who shared her own sentiments. Check out the posts below.

“Hold my gaze.”

Heart broken by the news of our dear friend and mentor Len Goodman.

Still hard to fully process but filled with gratitude knowing I had the privilege of working beside this absolute legend.

We will miss you dearly Len.

We love you ❤️

Rest In Peace my friend pic.twitter.com/hG6pIBrqIs — Derek Hough (@derekhough) April 24, 2023